Former MEAC coach takes over at Clark Atlanta

Clark Atlanta University has officially ushered in a new era for its football program, announcing the hiring of Terry Sims as the Panthers’ next head football coach. Sims, a former MEAC championship coach at Bethune-Cookman, takes over immediately, following the departure of Teddy Keaton after the 2025 season.

The move signals Clark Atlanta’s intent to reestablish consistency and competitiveness within the SIAC, tapping a coach with deep HBCU experience and a proven winning résumé.

Clark Atlanta Turns the Page

Clark Atlanta parted ways with former head coach Teddy Keaton in December 2025 after two seasons. Keaton’s tenure featured both promise and regression.

In 2024, the Panthers finished 7–3–1 overall and 6–2 in SIAC play. That season ended with a conference championship game appearance.

The 2025 season told a different story. Clark Atlanta finished 3–7 overall and 2–6 in conference play. The program slipped back into the middle of the SIAC standings.

Following the season, the university elected to move in a new direction.

Proven Success for Terry Sims at Bethune-Cookman

Sims arrives in Atlanta with a strong track record from his previous tenure as head coach at Bethune-Cookman University, where he led the Wildcats from 2015 to 2022.

During his time at B-CU, Sims compiled a 34–21 conference record and guided the program to multiple conference championships, establishing himself as one of the more accomplished HBCU coaches of the last decade. His teams were known for physical play, disciplined execution, and consistent development on both sides of the ball.

While his tenure in Daytona Beach ended following the 2022 season, Sims most recently served as an assistant for Alabama State football.

Academic and Leadership Background

Beyond his on-field success, Sims brings a strong academic foundation and leadership background to Clark Atlanta.

He holds a Master’s Degree in Sports Administration from the University of Louisville and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Knoxville College, an HBCU connection that further aligns him with the culture and mission of the Panthers’ program.

University officials believe Sims’ blend of academic insight, administrative experience, and football acumen positions him well to build a sustainable winner.

Transition After Teddy Keaton Era

Sims replaces Teddy Keaton, whose two-season tenure with Clark Atlanta came to an end in December 2025.

Keaton was hired in December 2023 and made an immediate impact during the 2024 season, leading the Panthers to a 7–3–1 overall record and a 6–2 mark in SIAC play. Clark Atlanta tied for second in the conference standings and reached the SIAC championship game, a sign of renewed momentum for the program.

That momentum stalled in 2025, however, as the Panthers finished 3–7 overall and 2–6 in conference play. Following the season, the university elected to move in a different direction, thanking Keaton for his contributions while signaling a new leadership search.

What Terry Sims Brings to Clark Atlanta

With Terry Sims now at the helm, Clark Atlanta is betting on experience, structure, and long-term vision. His history of winning within the HBCU landscape, particularly in conference play, offers a roadmap for stabilizing the Panthers and pushing them back into SIAC contention.

As Sims assembles his staff and begins evaluating the roster, attention will quickly turn to recruiting, player development, and restoring consistency week to week.