Lil Baby pays off student loan debt for recent HBCU grad

A Spelman College graduate is going viral after revealing that rapper Lil Baby paid off more than $24,000 in student loan debt years after she first reached out to him for help.

Janay Lesley, a first-generation college student, aspiring rapper, and advocate living with sickle cell disease, shared the emotional story on social media, explaining how a message she sent as a freshman ultimately became reality after she completed her degree.

“They say you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take,” Lesley said in a video that has quickly gained traction online.

A message sent in 2022

According to Lesley, she first contacted Lil Baby on April 8, 2022, shortly after beginning her college journey at Spelman College.

At the time, she was looking for help covering educational expenses and reached out directly to the Atlanta rap superstar.

“I was a freshman, barely,” she recalled. “And I said, ‘Hey Lil Baby, can you pay my tuition?'”

While many social media users might have viewed the message as a long shot, Lesley never completely let go of the possibility.

A surprising call from home

Four years later, after earning her degree, Lesley received unexpected news from her mother.

“My mom calls me today and says, ‘Nay, I got an email about your loans,'” Lesley said. “‘It says that they were paid off in full.'”

The amount paid was not insignificant.

Lesley said her largest remaining student loan balance totaled exactly $24,074.97, and that the debt had been completely cleared.

“The loans are paid,” she said while celebrating the moment with followers online.

A viral lesson in persistence

The story has resonated far beyond Spelman College, with thousands of people sharing clips of Lesley’s reaction and applauding both her determination and Lil Baby’s generosity.

For Lesley, the experience became a testament to faith, persistence, and believing in possibilities that others might dismiss.

“I just want to emphasize that prayer, manifestation, delusion, all of these things hold power,” she said.

She pointed to the four-year timeline between her original request and the day her debt disappeared as proof that opportunities can come long after people expect them.

“It is 2026. I have got my degree. And here comes Lil Baby to pay off my loans,” she said.

A moment for HBCU graduates

As commencement season continues across the nation’s HBCUs, Lesley’s story has struck a chord with students navigating the financial realities of higher education.

Student loan debt remains one of the biggest challenges facing college graduates, making stories like this especially meaningful for many young professionals beginning their careers.

Janay Lesley ended her message with encouragement for others to continue pursuing opportunities, even when the odds seem slim.

“Don’t let anybody tell you nothing about the things that you believe and that you know are possible,” she said. “Anything is possible. Every shot you don’t take, you miss. So take every shot.”