FAMU sends six to NCAA Track and Field Championship

Florida A&M track and field will have a strong presence at the 2026 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships as six student-athletes have qualified for the national meet in Eugene, Oregon.

The NCAA Championships will be held June 10-14 at historic Hayward Field, widely regarded as one of the premier venues in track and field.

Leading the way for Florida A&M is a women’s 4×100-meter relay team that has already made history this season.

FAMU relay team breaks school and SWAC records

The quartet of Janaree Kinchen, Diandrenique Gaines, Kiersten Clark and Arayana Ladson punched its ticket to the NCAA Championships after delivering a record-breaking performance during the postseason.

The relay team shattered the Florida A&M school record while also posting the fastest women’s 4×100-meter relay time ever recorded by a SWAC program.

Their performance cemented the group as one of the most accomplished relay teams in both FAMU and SWAC history.

Ty’yana Adams will travel with the team as the relay alternate.

Leonard Mustari earns NCAA berth in hurdles

Florida A&M will also be represented on the men’s side by standout hurdler Leonard Mustari.

Mustari qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Championships in the men’s 110-meter hurdles, earning a chance to compete against the nation’s top collegiate athletes in one of track and field’s premier sprint events.

The NCAA berth continues a strong season for Mustari, who has consistently ranked among the top hurdlers in the region.

FAMU track and field reaches national stage

Florida A&M athletic director John Davis praised the accomplishments of the program as it prepares for the national championship meet.

“This is a tremendous accomplishment for our track and field program and a testament to the culture of excellence our coaches and student-athletes continue to build at Florida A&M University,” Davis said.

“To have six student-athletes competing for national championships, including a relay team that has rewritten both the FAMU and SWAC record books, speaks to the talent, dedication and competitive spirit that define Rattler Athletics.”

Director of Cross Country and Track & Field Garfield Ellenwood II said the qualifiers have earned the opportunity through months of hard work and elite performances.

“Our student-athletes have worked relentlessly all season for this opportunity,” Ellenwood said. “What this group has accomplished is special. The women’s relay team has made history, and Leonard has continued to prove he belongs among the nation’s best hurdlers.”

FAMU NCAA Outdoor Championships qualifiers

Men’s 110-Meter Hurdles

Leonard Mustari

Women’s 4×100-Meter Relay

Janaree Kinchen

Diandrenique Gaines

Kiersten Clark

Arayana Ladson

Relay Alternate

Ty’yana Adams

Coaching and support staff

The NCAA Championship qualifiers have been guided by a coaching and support staff that includes:

Garfield Ellenwood II, Director of Cross Country and Track & Field

Tamika Kinchen, Assistant Coach

Brandon Love, Assistant Coach

Markya Richardson, Athletic Trainer

Florida A&M’s qualifiers will compete for national titles when the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships begin June 10 in Eugene, Oregon.