Grambling President appears on Bloomberg Businessweek

Grambling State University President Dr. Martin Lemelle Jr. is taking the HBCU message to a national audience.

Lemelle recently appeared on Bloomberg Businessweek, where he discussed higher education leadership, financial sustainability, workforce development, and Grambling State’s continued momentum during its 125th anniversary celebration.

The interview comes at a time when Grambling State is experiencing significant growth in fundraising and national visibility.

Grambling State celebrates record-breaking giving day

Lemelle’s appearance follows one of the most successful fundraising efforts in university history.

Grambling State’s fifth annual 1901 Day of Giving generated more than $1.25 million from 859 donors nationwide, surpassing the university’s $750,000 fundraising goal.

The campaign raised a total of $1,251,715, making it the most successful giving day since the initiative began.

The fundraising success coincided with a historic year for the university, which is celebrating:

125 years of Grambling State University

100 years of Tiger Athletics

100 years of the World Famed Tiger Marching Band

The milestone campaign highlighted growing donor confidence and increased investment in the future of the university.

Lemelle outlines business-minded approach to higher education

During the Bloomberg Businessweek interview, Lemelle discussed how higher education institutions can adopt successful business strategies while remaining focused on their educational mission.

“Think about the university as an enterprise,” Lemelle said.

“Yes, we exist for a mission and a purpose at Grambling State University. We’re grounded in being the place ‘Where Everybody is Somebody.'”

Lemelle said universities must balance affordability, academic quality, and financial sustainability while continuing to serve students effectively.

The Grambling State president also emphasized the importance of evaluating academic programs through both educational and financial lenses.

Focus remains on student success and economic mobility

A major theme of the interview centered on the role HBCUs play in creating opportunities for students.

Lemelle highlighted Grambling State’s commitment to helping students achieve social and economic mobility through education.

“I’m happy to lead an institution that has one of the healthiest balance sheets in the country,” Lemelle said.

“When we think about Grambling State University going forward, and our mission as a HBCU, we want to deliver on our value proposition, which starts with a first-class education and is grounded in a perspective that allows students to achieve ultimate social and economic mobility.”

Lemelle noted that many Grambling State students are Pell Grant recipients but leave the university prepared for careers, graduate school, and long-term financial success.

“We serve students who are often Pell eligible, but when they leave Grambling State University, they’re going into the workforce, they’re going into graduate school, and they’re seeing generational wealth creation, and that’s a part of the Grambling State promise,” he said.

Preparing students for the future workforce

The conversation also touched on the growing impact of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

Lemelle stressed that colleges must prepare students not only to use new technology but also to lead in rapidly changing industries.

He emphasized critical thinking, communication skills, leadership development, and innovation as essential tools for future success.

Those priorities, he said, will help graduates remain competitive as the workforce continues to evolve.

Grambling State’s national profile continues to grow

Founded in 1901, Grambling State University has built a national reputation through academics, athletics, music, leadership development, and community impact.

Lemelle’s appearance on Bloomberg Businessweek further elevates the university’s profile as discussions continue around the future of higher education, HBCU leadership, philanthropy, and workforce development.

As Grambling State celebrates its 125th anniversary, university leaders say the focus remains on strengthening financial sustainability, expanding opportunities for students, and building on a legacy that has influenced generations.

For Grambling State, the message is clear: honor the past while preparing for the future.