HBCU football, basketball coaches sign ‘no confidence letter’ regarding AD

Tennessee State athletics is facing a major internal challenge after six head coaches reportedly signed a vote of no confidence letter directed toleadership at the HBCU regarding athletic director Dr. Mikki Allen.

According to reporting by The Tennessean, the letter was sent to Tennessee State President Dwayne Tucker on May 29 and outlines concerns about the direction and management of the athletic department under Allen’s leadership. Tucker confirmed he received the letter and said the university is reviewing the complaints. (Ohio Valley Conference)

“The only statement I would make at this stage is that we are aware of the concerns raised by coaches and we take these things very seriously,” Tucker told The Tennessean. “We will be reviewing the concerns.”

Nolan Smith led Tennessee State to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 32 years.

Multiple Tennessee State coaches sign letter

The reported signatories include football coach Reggie Barlow, men’s basketball coach Nolan Smith, women’s basketball coach Candice Dupree, softball coach Genee McGrath, track and field coach Chandra Cheeseborough and volleyball coach Donika Sutton.

The coaches cited several concerns regarding the operation of the department, including:

Inconsistent communication and a lack of transparency.

Uneven allocation of resources among programs.

Lack of a clear departmental vision and accountability structure.

Delayed decision-making affecting staffing and budgeting.

Declining morale within the department.

Concerns about equity and support across athletic programs.

Insufficient collaboration between administrators and coaching staffs.

The development is particularly notable because Allen hired four of the six coaches who signed the letter, including Barlow, Smith, Dupree and McGrath.

Allen’s tenure includes significant growth at HBCU

Allen was hired as Tennessee State’s athletic director in April 2020 after serving in athletics administration at the University of Tennessee. He arrived with a reputation as a fundraiser and program builder and has overseen several major initiatives during his tenure. (Ohio Valley Conference)

According to Tennessee State athletics, Allen launched the Tennessee State Athletic Fund, helped secure millions in fundraising support, oversaw facility improvements and developed the department’s “Tigers Forward” strategic plan. The university also points to improvements in academic performance, increased external revenue and successful coaching hires during his time leading the department.

Allen has also been a visible advocate for elevating Tennessee State’s athletic profile, previously discussing ambitions for the football program and broader growth opportunities for the department.

What happens next?

For now, the situation remains fluid. President Tucker has not indicated what actions, if any, the university will take following its review of the coaches’ concerns.

The letter represents one of the most significant public challenges to athletic department leadership at an HBCU in recent years. With football season approaching and several high-profile programs involved, the outcome could have major implications for Tennessee State athletics moving forward.

This remains a developing story, and additional details may emerge as the university’s review process continues.