Howard, NCAT alums star in A Different World reboot

When Netflix revives A Different World this fall, the series won’t just be telling stories about HBCU life — it will feature several people who actually lived it.

The highly anticipated sequel series returns viewers to Hillman College, the fictional HBCU that became a cultural touchstone for Black college life during its original run from 1987 to 1993. But unlike many Hollywood productions centered around HBCU culture, this version includes cast members and creative leaders with real ties to historically Black colleges and universities.

At the center of those connections is legendary producer, director and choreographer Debbie Allen, a Howard University graduate who serves as executive producer of the new Netflix series.

Debbie Allen continues her Hillman legacy

Long before she became one of television’s most influential creators, Debbie Allen was a student at Howard University.

Allen graduated from Howard in 1972 and later helped transform A Different World into one of the most impactful television shows in Black culture. Under her leadership, the series tackled issues ranging from racial identity and politics to relationships and campus life while inspiring generations of students to consider attending HBCUs.

Now, more than three decades later, Allen is helping bring Hillman College back to life for a new generation.

Her presence behind the scenes provides a direct connection between the original series and its Netflix successor.

Howard graduates among the cast

The reboot will also feature multiple Howard University alumni on screen.

Karen Malina White, a member of Howard’s Class of 1986, returns as fan-favorite character Charmaine Brown. White has built a lengthy television career that includes roles in Malcolm & Eddie, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.

Joining her is fellow Howard alum Kennedi Reece, who will portray Hazel in the new series. Reece previously appeared in Charged and represents a younger generation of HBCU graduates now stepping into the Hillman spotlight.

NC A&T graduate lands role in the reboot

The HBCU representation extends beyond Howard.

Joshua Suiter, a graduate of North Carolina A&T State University, has also joined the cast as Andre.

Suiter has emerged as one of the more promising young actors with HBCU roots. A Durham, North Carolina native, he earned his theater degree from NC A&T, one of only a handful of HBCUs offering a Bachelor of Fine Arts program in theater.

Earlier this year, HBCU Gameday highlighted Suiter’s role in Hulu’s All’s Fair, where he shared the screen with stars including Kim Kardashian, Niecy Nash-Betts, Naomi Watts and Glenn Close.

Suiter has frequently credited his NC A&T experience for helping shape both his craft and his confidence as a performer.

“My time isn’t coming. I’m here,” Suiter previously told WFMY News 2. “This isn’t a fluke. This is the new normal.”

Now he brings that HBCU foundation to one of television’s most iconic college franchises.

Hillman College returns to Netflix

The new series centers on Deborah Wayne, played by Tony Award winner Maleah Joi Moon. Deborah is the youngest daughter of original series favorites Dwayne Wayne and Whitley Gilbert, portrayed once again by Kadeem Hardison and Jasmine Guy.

Several other original cast members are returning, including:

Darryl M. Bell as Ron Johnson

Cree Summer as Freddie Brooks

Dawnn Lewis as Jaleesa Vinson-Taylor

Glynn Turman as Colonel Bradford Taylor

Jenifer Lewis as Professor Davenport

Charnele Brown as Dr. Kimberly Reese Boyer

Jada Pinkett Smith as Lena James

Ajai Sanders as Gina Deveaux

Karen Malina White as Charmaine Brown

The reboot also introduces a new generation of Hillman students, including Reece and Suiter.

Why the HBCU connections matter

The original A Different World is widely credited with increasing interest in HBCUs during its six-season run. Schools across the country reported spikes in applications as viewers connected with Hillman’s portrayal of Black excellence, campus traditions and student life.

Having real HBCU graduates helping tell the next chapter adds an extra layer of authenticity.

From Debbie Allen’s Howard University roots to Karen Malina White, Kennedi Reece and Joshua Suiter’s HBCU experiences, the new series carries more than the spirit of Hillman College.

It carries the lived experiences of people who actually walked HBCU campuses.

When A Different World returns to Netflix on Sept. 24, Hillman won’t just be calling.

Real HBCU graduates will be answering.