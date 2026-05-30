HBCU drops women’s soccer program adds track programs

Albany State University Athletics announced a significant restructuring of its athletic department this week, revealing plans to discontinue women’s soccer while adding men’s and women’s indoor track and field beginning with the 2026-27 academic year.

The move comes after receiving approval from the University System of Georgia and follows what school officials described as a comprehensive review of Albany State’s athletic offerings, conference alignment, and long-term sustainability.

While the decision marks the end of a program that has represented Albany State since 2017, it also reflects a broader reality within the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The SIAC does not sponsor women’s soccer as a conference sport, forcing Albany State and other institutions that field soccer programs to compete as independents or seek affiliate conference arrangements.

University officials cited conference alignment, scheduling challenges, and resource allocation as key factors in the decision.

“This decision reflects our commitment to aligning resources in a way that best supports the long-term success of our student-athletes and the continued growth of Albany State University,” Albany State president Dr. Robert Scott said in a statement. “While these decisions are never easy, they are necessary to ensure we are positioned to compete and thrive in an evolving collegiate athletics landscape.”

Athletics director Dr. Kristene Kelly acknowledged the impact on current student-athletes while emphasizing the department’s future direction.

“This was a difficult but necessary decision as we continue to align our programs and move the department forward,” Kelly said. “Our priority now is supporting our women’s soccer student-athletes through this transition while continuing to build a stronger foundation for sustained success.”

SIAC alignment plays a role

Unlike sports such as football, basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball, and track and field, women’s soccer isn’t sponsored by the SIAC as a championship sport. That lack of conference sponsorship has created unique challenges for institutions that choose to field women’s soccer programs, including travel considerations, scheduling complexities, and limited regional conference opportunities.

The addition of indoor track and field aligns more directly with the SIAC’s competitive structure and complements Albany State’s existing outdoor track and field programs.

School officials said the addition of indoor track will increase participation opportunities while creating a more streamlined athletics portfolio.

Beginning in 2026-27, Albany State will sponsor 12 varsity sports.

Men’s sports

Baseball

Basketball

Football

Indoor Track and Field

Outdoor Track and Field

Women’s sports

Basketball

Cross Country

Indoor Track and Field

Outdoor Track and Field

Softball

Tennis

Volleyball

All programs will continue competing under the SIAC banner.

Support for current student-athletes

Albany State said it will work directly with members of the women’s soccer program throughout the transition process. The university will provide academic support, compliance guidance, and assistance navigating NCAA transfer options.

The school also confirmed that scholarship support for women’s soccer student-athletes who remain enrolled at Albany State will be honored through the 2026-27 academic year in accordance with NCAA, University System of Georgia, and institutional guidelines.

University officials stressed that the decision was part of a broader strategic review of the athletics department and not solely a financial move.

“This decision reflects strategic alignment, including responsible resource management and long-term sustainability,” the university said in a frequently asked questions document accompanying the announcement.

As college athletics continues to evolve, Albany State believes the changes will better position the department for competitive success while maintaining compliance with NCAA and conference sponsorship requirements.