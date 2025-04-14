HBCU history made as WSSU claims flag football title

Winston-Salem State University (WSSU) clinched the inaugural CIAA Women’s Flag Football Championship on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at Johnson C. Smith University’s Irwin Belk Complex in Charlotte, North Carolina. This victory not only marks a significant achievement for WSSU but also underscores the growing prominence of women’s flag football within HBCU sports.

WSSU commenced their championship journey by shutting out Bowie State 24-0 in the quarterfinals before beating Johnson C. Smith University 14-7 in the semifinals. Advancing to the finals, WSSU faced Fayetteville State University in a tightly contested match. After a scoreless first half, the Rams took the lead with a safety, followed by an interception that set up a touchdown and successful extra point, bringing the score to 9-0. Despite a late touchdown by Fayetteville State, WSSU’s defense held firm, preventing a three-point conversion and securing a 9-6 victory.

WSSU hosted the inaugural CIAA flag football roundup in March. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

This championship win is particularly significant as it coincides with the CIAA’s introduction of women’s flag football to its roster of sports, a move aimed at expanding opportunities for women student-athletes at HBCUs. The CIAA, in partnership with the NFL and RCX Sports, launched the sport in Spring 2025, with eight HBCU member institutions participating in the inaugural season. Bluefield State, Virginia Union, Livingstone College and Lincoln participate in the sport along with JCSU, Bowie State, Fayetteville State and WSSU.

WSSU’s win not only sets a precedent for excellence in this emerging sport but also highlights the university’s commitment to fostering athletic opportunities for women. As HBCUs continue to embrace and promote women’s flag football, WSSU’s victory serves as a historic benchmark for future programs and athletes across the conference.