HBCU Financial Grades ’26: Forbes grades the privates

HBCU financial health is under the microscope after Forbes released its 2026 College Financial Grades, showing major pressure across private colleges.



The report paints a difficult picture for private higher education overall. Forbes reviewed more than 900 private nonprofit colleges with enrollment above 500 students. It said its 2026 formula was revamped with data from Perspective Data Science. The goal was to better measure “true liquidity” at each institution.



That matters for HBCUs because many private historically Black colleges operate with smaller endowments, tighter cash reserves and less margin for error. Forbes described the broader private college landscape as facing a “near perfect storm.” That storm includes a shrinking pool of high school graduates, fewer international students, inflation and more families choosing lower-cost options.



The result is a financial divide. Elite private colleges remain strong. Many less selective colleges are fighting for survival.

Forbes grades reveal wide HBCU gap

The Forbes list shows that private HBCUs are not all in the same financial position.



Some schools posted solid marks. Morehouse College, Fisk University and Rust College each earned a B+ grade. Tuskegee University, Howard University and Virginia University of Lynchburg earned B grades. Miles College, Hampton University and Claflin University earned B- grades.



That group represents the strongest private HBCU performers in the Forbes data.



But the larger picture is more sobering. Out of 35 private HBCUs listed in the user-provided Forbes grade sheet, 26 received a C grade or worse. That includes 13 schools with D grades.



The D-rated schools include Oakwood University, Stillman College, Virginia Union, Saint Augustine’s, Morris College, Florida Memorial, Edward Waters, Philander Smith, Paul Quinn, Wiley University, Jarvis Christian, Wilberforce University and Allen University.



Those grades do not mean every school is in immediate danger. They do show financial strain. They also show how thin the line can be for institutions that serve students who often need more support, not less.

Johnson C. Smith was one of many HBCUs in the C-tier.

A middle tier fighting for stability

A large group of HBCUs landed in the middle.



Johnson C. Smith, Clark Atlanta, Tougaloo College and Xavier University of Louisiana earned C+ grades. Talladega College, Bethune-Cookman and Lane College earned C grades. Shaw, Benedict, Livingstone, Voorhees, Dillard and Huston-Tillotson landed at C-.



That middle tier may be the most important group to watch.



These schools are not at the top of the Forbes financial rankings. But they are not at the bottom either. Many have strong brands, loyal alumni bases and important regional roles. The question is whether they can turn those assets into consistent enrollment, fundraising and operating strength.



For HBCUs, financial health is not just about balance sheets. It is about mission.

HBCU mission meets financial reality

Forbes’ 2026 financial grades should not be read as a verdict on the value of HBCUs.



They should be read as a warning.

The data shows that many private HBCUs are operating in a sector where the margin for survival is shrinking. A strong history and cultural relevance are not enough by themselves. Schools need liquidity, enrollment strategy, fundraising discipline and stronger revenue models.



The Forbes report also reinforces a larger truth. HBCUs continue to carry a public mission without always receiving public-level support.



That makes 2026 a critical moment. Schools with stronger grades have a chance to build from a position of stability. The schools in the middle must avoid sliding backward. Schools at the bottom need urgent plans, clear leadership and serious investment.



The financial story of HBCUs is not one story. It is a split screen.



Some institutions are holding steady. Some are fighting uphill. Others are facing real danger.



Forbes did not create that reality. It just put a grade beside it.