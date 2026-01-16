HBCU kicker looking to break into the pros

At Virginia Union University, sustained success has become part of the HBCU football program’s success . Over four seasons, Brady Myers became one of the constants behind that success, anchoring special teams for the Virginia Union Panthers during one of the most stable stretches in recent HBCU football history.

Myer’s journey to the Richmond, VA-HBCU was shaped by adversity. An ACL injury during his senior year of high school altered what once appeared to be a clear Division I recruiting path. Instead of chasing perception, he found opportunity at an HBCU program willing to invest in trust, patience, and long-term development.

A Freshman Moment That Shifted a Program

That trust paid off immediately.

As a freshman, Myers stepped into the starting role and delivered what would become the defining moment of his career. Against Bowie State —a program that had established itself as a CIAA dynasty and conference benchmark for years—Myers connected on a walk-off field goal that lifted Virginia Union and signaled a shift in the balance of power.

“That was, and probably still is, the biggest moment of my career,” Myers said. “Bowie State was the giant we had to slay. Getting us over that hump meant everything.”

The kick did more than win a game. It marked a turning point for a Panthers program beginning to assert itself as a consistent contender, and it established Meyer as a trusted presence under pressure.

Brady Meyers by the numbers

By the time his career concluded, Brady Myers’ résumé reflected more than longevity. It showed sustained production.

Over four seasons at Virginia Union, Myers became the Panthers’ all-time career kick scoring leader with 313 points. He set the single-season PAT record three separate times, earned multiple CIAA Special Teams Player of the Year honors, and was named an HBCU All-American by multiple outlets.

Myers also played in 49 collegiate games, starting every season of his career. He helped Virginia Union to four consecutive Division II playoff appearances, including a back-to-back CIAA championship run. By his senior year, he was named a team captain, reflecting the trust placed in him beyond special teams.

“I know my worth.”



From zero recognition in high school to countless achievements in college, I’m forever grateful for the accolades earned and lessons learned. Ready to contribute at the next level after an unforgettable four years at Virginia Union! https://t.co/TCTH6CFGb5 pic.twitter.com/kfCEUV5g19 — Brady Myers (@bradym04) January 13, 2026

Four Seasons of Consistency at Virginia Union

What followed that freshman breakthrough was not a single highlight, but reliability year after year. Across roster turnover, postseason pressure, and evolving roles, Myers remained dependable.

That consistency mirrored the program’s rise under head coach Alvin Parker and helped define a period of stability in CIAA football where Virginia Union became a fixture rather than a surprise.

Why the Evaluation Remains Simple

The uprights don’t change.

A 40-yard field goal requires the same execution regardless of level. Division II uprights are not wider than Division I uprights, and the ball does not travel any differently based on classification.

“It’s not like the uprights in Division II are any bigger than the uprights in Division I,” Myers said, echoing a point often raised by his father.

Distance, timing, operation, and pressure remain constant across college football, and Myers consistently delivered under those conditions, reinforcing that execution—not exposure—defines a specialist’s value.

Why He Stayed at Virginia Union

In an era shaped by the transfer portal, Meyer chose continuity.

His decision to remain at Virginia Union for all four seasons was rooted in trust—trust in Associate Head Coach and Special Teams Coordinator Diego Ryland. Trust in Dr. Alvin Parker’s leadership, and belief in the program’s direction.

Ahead of his senior season, Ryland challenged Myers to expand beyond execution and step into leadership. Myers embraced that responsibility, became a team captain, and set the standard within the specialist unit. Stability, rather than movement, became the foundation of his growth.

Support Beyond the Field

Meyer’s consistency was reinforced by an unwavering support system. He played in 49 collegiate games, with his family present for nearly all of them, often traveling long distances from Florida.

“My biggest inspiration is my family, specifically my parents,” Myers said. “My dad was in attendance for every single game I played, and my mom only missed a handful. With most of my family living in Florida, that meant long drives or plane rides. Their willingness to travel and be there for me is something I’ll never take for granted.”

A Legacy Built on Trust and Reliability

By the end of his career, Brady Myers’ impact at Virginia Union extended beyond special teams. From a freshman walk-off against a CIAA dynasty to four straight playoff appearances, his journey reflected the value of patience, development, and belief at the HBCU level.

Whether his next chapter unfolds on a professional roster or on a practice field, the foundation remains the same.

Brady Myers career is proof that at the HBCU level, opportunity plus trust can still produce elite, transferable performance.

And the uprights never changed.