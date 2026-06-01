HBCU cheerleading program adds two-team structure

HBCU cheerleading will have a bigger presence at Alcorn State during the 2026-27 athletic year.



Alcorn State cheerleading head coach Dr. Timothy Queen announced Monday that the Braves will expand the program to include both a co-ed team and an all-girl team.



The move is designed to improve the game-day experience for fans, alumni, students and supporters. It will also create more opportunities for student-athletes to represent Alcorn State across athletics, campus events and community appearances.



The expanded structure gives Alcorn State a broader spirit presence throughout the year. It also positions the cheerleading program to support more teams while increasing visibility for the university.



The co-ed team will include 15 female athletes and six male athletes. That group will cheer at all home football games. It will also travel to selected away football games and support the men’s basketball program.



The co-ed team will also perform at university pep rallies. It will represent Alcorn State at special appearances and community events. It will also serve as a key part of the competition program.

Alcorn State adds all-girl cheerleading team

The all-girl team will include 10 female athletes. That group will also cheer at home football games and campus events.



It will support the women’s basketball program and take part in pep rallies. The team will also participate in special university appearances. Members will also contribute to the competition program.



Alcorn State will also have a competition team. That group will include selected athletes from both the co-ed and all-girl teams.



The goal is to build a unified squad capable of representing the HBCU at a high level in collegiate cheerleading.



“Our vision is to create an environment where every fan feels connected to the excitement and tradition of Alcorn State University,” Queen said. “By expanding the program into both a Co-Ed Team and an All-Girl Team, we are positioning ourselves to provide a higher level of spirit, entertainment, and support for our athletic programs while creating more opportunities for student-athletes to develop as leaders and ambassadors of Alcorn.”

Cheerleading expansion aims to boost Brave spirit

The expansion reflects Alcorn State’s continued focus on school pride and student engagement at the HBCU. It also gives the Braves more chances to connect athletics, campus life and community spirit.



For the 2026-27 season, the Alcorn State Cheerleading Program will operate under the theme “The Standard is the Standard – One Team, One Purpose, One Alcorn.”



The theme centers on unity, excellence and the shared goal of elevating Brave spirit in Lorman and beyond. With two teams and one mission, Alcorn State cheerleading is preparing for a larger role in the university’s athletic and campus experience.