Virginia Union finishes off Bowie State in OT

Three-time defending CIAA Champion Bowie State finally met its match against nationally-ranked Virginia Union in an overtime thriller for control of the North Division.



The two teams battled into an extra period but ultimately VUU triumphed with a 42 yard field goal from Brandy Myers for a 27-24 win on the road.



Va. Union running back Jada Byers had another stellar game, rushing for 277 yards and a score in the win. The 5’7 battering ram ran the ball 30 times.



The first half was largely a defensive battle with Bowie State getting on the board with an eight-yard run from Doko Samuel with 11:04 remaining as both teams traded field goals to end the half. BSU went up 10-9.

Virginia Union quarterback Jakari Grant drops back to pass. (091422)



VUU’s offense came to life in the third quarter as Byers ran for a 23 yard score. Then Jahkari Grant found John Jiles for an 11 yard score to give VUU a 17-9 lead heading into the fourth quarter.



Bowie State would answer with 15 points in the fourth quarter, tying the game with a touchdown run from DJ Golatt with 2:25 remaining. That put the game into overtime, and Myers’ field goal proved to be the difference.



Virginia Union improves to 7-0 on the season, 5-0 in CIAA play. Bowie State falls to 4-3 on the season 3-2 in the CIAA. The loss was Bowie State’s first at home to a CIAA program since Oct. 18, 2004.

