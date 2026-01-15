HBCU ‘Hard Knocks’ Star Makes Division I Leap

Brevin Caldwell’s rise now includes a Division I destination. The former Johnson C. Smith (JCSU) wide receiver and ‘Brick x Brick with JCSU Football’ standout has committed to play for head coach Michael Vick at Norfolk State, taking the Division II–to–Division I leap while staying inside the HBCU football ecosystem.

Caldwell, a two-time HBCU All-American and one of the most productive receivers in Division II, enters the next phase of his career as both a proven playmaker and one of the most recognizable faces in HBCU football.

From CIAA Star to FCS Opportunity

Caldwell leaves Johnson C. Smith with a résumé that commands attention.

Over three seasons, he totaled 195 receptions for 2,438 yards and 15 touchdowns. His 2024 season rewrote the Golden Bulls’ record book. He posted 85 catches for 1,090 yards and eight touchdowns, becoming the program’s first 1,000-yard receiver while setting single-season records for receptions and receiving yards.

The honors followed quickly. Caldwell earned two All-CIAA selections, two HBCU All-America nods, AFCA All-Region recognition, and a spot on the D2Football.com Elite 100.

When he entered the transfer portal, the response was immediate. Multiple FCS programs expressed interest within 24 hours.

A Move That Reflects the Portal Era

Caldwell’s decision reflects the evolving transfer portal culture within HBCU football.

Elite Division II production no longer stays siloed. Players who prove themselves now have clearer paths to move up while remaining within culturally familiar programs. Caldwell’s move represents that shift—a vertical step, not an exit.

With two years of eligibility remaining, he arrives at Norfolk State with time to establish himself at the FCS level and continue pursuing professional goals.

An HBCU Hard Knocks Fixture

Beyond the stat sheet, Brevin Caldwell became widely known through Brick x Brick with JCSU Football, HBCU Gameday’s behind-the-scenes docuseries that chronicled the Golden Bulls’ rebuild.

Often called the “Hard Knocks” of HBCU football, the series captured Caldwell as a captain, leader, and tone-setter. Cameras followed his game preparation and commitment to the program, even while sidelined with injury in 2025.

In an episode for the “Spring Ball ’25” season, Caldwell spoke openly about legacy, accountability, and playing with a professional mindset—traits that helped define his role both on the field and in the locker room.

“If you can’t go full speed,” Caldwell said in the series, “you still lead full speed.”

A Brief Aside in a Bigger Spotlight

Caldwell’s commitment also places him inside a program currently under national observation.

Norfolk State is the subject of The Coach Vick Experience, BET’s upcoming docuseries centered on Michael Vick’s first season as head coach. While Caldwell will not appear in the show’s first season—filmed during the 2025 campaign—his arrival aligns him with a program operating with an additional level of exposure.

What Norfolk State Is Getting

Caldwell brings more than production.

At JCSU, he remained engaged even while redshirting, lifting with teammates, supporting from the sidelines, and maintaining his leadership role during the Golden Bulls’ CIAA championship run. Coaches trusted his voice. Teammates followed his example.

Those habits matter at the next level.

“I’m playing for legacy,” Brevin Caldwell said on Brick x Brick. “Everything I do is about leaving this place better than I found it.”

Now, that mindset heads to Norfolk to suit up for Michael Vick.