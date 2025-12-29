DeSean Jackson Loses HBCU All-American to Transfer Portal

The NCAA Transfer Portal continues to reshape rosters across the landscape. This time, the portal hits Delaware State, as HBCU All-American linebacker Brian Bates Jr. has entered his name in the portal. His decision removes one of the most productive defenders from DeSean Jackson’s rapidly rising Hornets program ahead of the 2026 season.

As elite HBCU players continue to attract national attention, Bates’ departure reflects both the progress Delaware State has made and the new challenges that come with success in modern college football.

An HBCU Defensive Leader Moves On

For Delaware State, the loss is significant. Bates was more than a starter. He was the anchor of the Hornets’ defense and one of the most consistent performers in HBCU football during the 2025 season.

Over 12 games, Bates recorded 80 total tackles, including 41 solo stops and 39 assists. He also added seven tackles for loss, two sacks, two pass breakups, and a forced fumble. His production represented a major jump from his 2024 season and signaled clear development under Jackson’s staff.

His best performance came against Monmouth, where he posted a season-high 12 tackles. Later in the year, Bates delivered another standout outing against Howard, finishing with six tackles and 1.5 sacks while consistently disrupting the backfield.

Across two seasons at Delaware State, Bates totaled 116 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and four sacks, earning first-team All-MEAC recognition and HBCU All-American honors along the way.

Built Before the Spotlight

Before emerging as one of the top defenders in HBCU football, Bates arrived in Dover with a strong foundation.

He played his high school football at DeMatha Catholic, where he helped guide the program to a 10–2 record and an undefeated WCAC Capital Region run. DeMatha also reached the WCAC-Capital Championship game, which was played at the Naval Academy.

As a senior, Bates earned first-team All-WCAC honors and helped DeMatha finish ranked as the No. 3 team in Maryland. He previously attended Centreville High School in Virginia, where he also earned all-region and all-conference recognition.

Off the field, Bates matched his athletic success with academic achievement, earning Dean’s List and Principal’s List honors during his high school career.

That balance translated quickly at Delaware State, where he developed into both a leader and a playmaker.

A Key Moment for DeSean Jackson’s HBCU Program

Bates’ decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal comes shortly after DeSean Jackson signed a contract extension through 2028, cementing his long-term commitment to Delaware State and HBCU football.

Just one year earlier, Jackson inherited a program that had won only two games combined in the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Delaware State also had not posted a winning season since 2012.

That changed quickly. Under Jackson, the Hornets finished 8–4 overall and 4–1 in MEAC play, advancing to a de facto MEAC Championship Game for the first time in nearly two decades. Delaware State also led the entire FCS in rushing, signaling a complete shift in identity and confidence.

As a result, Jackson earned BoxToRow Coach of the Year honors and immediate validation as one of the fastest-rising coaches in HBCU football.

However, success brings visibility. As Delaware State gained momentum, its players drew attention. Bates’ transfer reflects a growing reality across HBCU football, where elite performers developed at the HBCU level are increasingly drawing national interest.

For Jackson, the challenge now centers on sustainability. Replacing Bates’ production will require investment in development and recruiting, and sustained commitment to the program’s culture.

What Brian Bates Jr.’s Transfer Means Moving Forward

For Delaware State, losing Brian Bates Jr. to the NCAA transfer portal creates a clear void in the middle of the defense. His leadership, production, and consistency will be difficult to replace.

For DeSean Jackson, the moment reinforces why his extension matters. The next phase of the Hornets’ rise will depend on their ability to reload and rebuild in real time.

In today’s HBCU football landscape, growth brings opportunity—and pressure.

Delaware State now faces both, as it prepares for life after one of the program’s most impactful defenders.