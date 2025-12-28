HBCU Basketball: Five Standouts From Non-Conference Play

HBCU basketball has plenty of star power

Non-conference play serves as the proving ground of the college basketball season. It is where teams discover identity, chemistry, and resilience before the intensity of conference play begins. It is also where individual players seize opportunity—using unfamiliar opponents, national stages, and high-level competition to announce themselves.

Across HBCU Division I men’s basketball, several players did exactly that. While many athletes across the MEAC, SWAC, OVC, and CAA delivered strong performances, a select group separated themselves through consistency, production, and impact. These five players didn’t just perform—they set the tone heading into conference play.

Tai’Reon Joseph — Prairie View A&M (SWAC)

6’3, Graduate Student

Tai’Reon Joseph has been the most prolific scorer in HBCU basketball during non-conference play, and one of the most productive guards in the nation. The Prairie View A&M graduate student leads the SWAC and all HBCU programs in scoring at 22.2 points per game, a mark that ranks sixth nationally.

Joseph’s production places him in elite company, trailing only nationally recognized names such as Duke’s Cameron Boozer and BYU’s AJ Dybantsa—both projected National Player of the Year candidates. He has scored in double figures in every game this season and posted a season and Division I career-high 34 points against LSU.

A left-handed guard with explosive quickness, deep shooting range, and advanced shot creation, Joseph plays with visible fire and confidence. Defenses struggle to contain him one-on-one, and his ability to score at all three levels has made him appointment viewing heading into SWAC play.

Scootah put up some big numbers this week ?

• • •

Tai'Reon Joseph has been selected as the SWAC Player of the Week.



@theswac ~ @Scootah3_ #PvamuMBB | #PantherPride pic.twitter.com/hKgBVNA7Bi — PVAMU Men’s Basketball (@PVAMU_MBB) December 23, 2025

Bryce Harris — Howard University (MEAC)

6’4, Senior

After missing nearly all of last season due to injury, Bryce Harris returned with a clear mission—to remind the MEAC and the national mid-major landscape of his impact.

The Howard senior has delivered across the board, averaging 19.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game during non-conference play. Harris has recorded four double-doubles, while shooting an efficient 47.8 percent from the field, showcasing both strength and finesse.

His resurgence earned national recognition, as The Field of 68 named Harris a Mid-Season Mid-Major All-American. More than the numbers, Harris has become the stabilizing force for Howard, blending leadership, physicality, and scoring versatility as the Bison prepare for MEAC competition.

Antonio Munoz — Grambling State (SWAC)

6’6, Freshman

Antonio Munoz arrived at Grambling State as a freshman, but he has performed with the confidence and presence of a seasoned veteran. One of the most exciting newcomers in HBCU basketball, Munoz has quickly commanded attention across the SWAC and beyond.

The high-flying wing combines elite athleticism with a strong basketball IQ and natural scoring ability. He currently averages 14.5 points per game, placing him top 10 in the SWAC in scoring. While still navigating typical freshman adjustments, Munoz’s ceiling is undeniable.

His performances have sparked national buzz, including recognition as a Top 12 Weekly Freshman Performer by Paul Biancardi, recruiting director and college basketball and NBA draft analyst. Munoz has already established himself as one of the league’s most promising young talents.

My top 12 weekly freshman performances. pic.twitter.com/mHqP0D3c9h — Paul Biancardi (@PaulBiancardi) December 22, 2025

Aaron Nkrumah — Tennessee State (OVC)

6’6, Senior

When discussing the elite defenders—and overall players—in HBCU basketball, Aaron Nkrumah belongs at the forefront of the conversation. The former Division III standout has put the OVC and the HBCU basketball landscape on notice, emerging as one of the most impactful two-way players in the mid-major ranks.

The Tennessee State senior ranks third nationally in steals per game (3.25) and is tied for fifth in total steals (39). Notably, every player ranked ahead of him has played more games, making his defensive production even more impressive. Nkrumah’s activity, anticipation, and physical tools consistently disrupt opposing offenses.

Offensively, he remains just as impactful, leading the Tigers at 17.0 points per game in only 29.6 minutes per contest. Nkrumah’s two-way dominance places him among the best players in HBCU basketball—and arguably among the top mid-major players nationally—entering conference play.

He averaged 1??7?? points, 5?? rebounds,5?? steals and 4??.3?? assists/game and set the TSU single-game record with 9?? steals in win at UNCA.@TSUTigersMBB senior Aaron Nkrumah (@aaronx_15) is the ??? ???'? ?????????? ? ?????? ?? ??? ????. #OVCit |… pic.twitter.com/c2mIZHqlgo — Ohio Valley Conference (@OVCSports) December 1, 2025

Lewis Walker — North Carolina A&T (CAA)

6’6, Redshirt Freshman

Rounding out the list is another freshman who has already made his presence felt. Lewis Walker has emerged as the centerpiece of North Carolina A&T’s offense and one of the most electric young players in HBCU basketball.

Walker leads the Aggies at 18.4 points per game, ranking fourth in the CAA, while also pulling down 5.8 rebounds per contest. His impact has extended beyond the box score, including a buzzer-beating game-winner against UMES at home.

A dynamic scorer with highlight-reel athleticism, Walker has quickly become a fan favorite and a central reason for A&T’s ability to close games. His combination of confidence, skill, and flair signals a breakout career in progress.