DeSean Jackson Commits to HBCU Football With New Extension

DeSean Jackson is staying in HBCU football. The former NFL star has signed a contract extension through 2028, solidifying his long-term commitment to Delaware State University after engineering one of the most dramatic turnarounds in recent HBCU football history.

Just one year ago, Jackson inherited a program searching for relevance. Today, Delaware State has momentum, national visibility, and a clear direction under its first-year head coach.

Before Jackson’s arrival, Delaware State had won only two games across the 2023 and 2024 seasons. In addition, the Hornets had not posted a winning season since 2012.

That changed quickly.

Under Jackson, Delaware State finished 8–4 overall and 4–1 in MEAC play. The Hornets also led the entire FCS in rushing and advanced to the MEAC Championship Game for the first time in nearly 20 years.

Although Delaware State fell to eventual MEAC and Celebration Bowl champion South Carolina State University, the season marked a clear shift in the program’s trajectory.

As a result, Jackson earned Box To Row Coach of the Year honors and immediate validation as a rising leader in HBCU football.

A Coach Invested in the Mission

Jackson’s extension reflects more than wins and losses. It reflects belief.

“Giving my whole self to these young men and representing one of the best Historically Black Colleges in the country has been a high honor,” Jackson said. “We have some unfinished business to take care of on the field.”

Notably, Jackson stepped into the role as a first-time head coach. He did so with players he had not recruited, in a community he was still learning. Still, the results followed.

Institutional Alignment and Long-Term Vision

Jackson’s commitment aligns with Delaware State’s broader athletic and academic goals.

University President Tony Allen has launched a $125 million athletic transformation initiative. The plan includes a new indoor training facility, a revamped football stadium, and significant upgrades to the downtown athletic campus.

The first phase of the project totals $50 million. It already includes $20 million in state funding and $5 million in private support. According to Allen, athletics play a central role in the university’s growth and national profile.

Delaware State Head coach DESEAN JACKSON look on for the sidelines during a press conference after a week three win over Bowie State Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025; at Alumni Stadium on the campus of Delaware State in Dover, DE. Photo by Saquan Stimpson

Beyond the field, Jackson has helped reposition Delaware State on the national stage.

Using his NFL connections, Jackson partnered with the Philadelphia Eagles to help stage the “Battle of Legends” at Lincoln Financial Field. The matchup featured Delaware State against Michael Vick-led Norfolk State.

The event drew 47,000 fans and included more than 12,000 high school students. It was surrounded by national coverage from ESPN’s First Take and Good Morning America. Altogether, the weekend generated more than 24 million impressions.

For HBCU football, it was proof of concept.

Player Development Fuels the Turnaround

Jackson’s impact extended to player development and visibility.

Delaware State produced multiple MEAC First Team selections, including running back Marquis Gillis, who led the conference with 1,197 rushing yards. In addition, James Jones earned HBCU Superlative Impact Player of the Year honors, while several offensive linemen and defensive leaders gained conference recognition.

Freshman defensive back Jalen Delapierre summed up the program’s mindset: “Chasing greatness is the goal on the team and at the school.”

In an era when successful HBCU coaches often leave for the next opportunity, Jackson’s extension sends a different message.

Delaware State is not a stepping stone. It is a destination.

By committing through 2028, DeSean Jackson has chosen continuity, culture, and completion over quick advancement. For Delaware State, that stability may be just as important as any win on the schedule.