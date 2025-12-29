Is LIV Golf Coming Apart at the Seams?

When LIV Golf launched in 2022, it shook the golf world to its core. Backed by Saudi Arabian financial power, the upstart league put massive contracts on the table—enough to lure several marquee PGA Tour stars away from golf’s traditional home, the PGA Tour. The move sparked controversy both inside and outside the sport, as critics questioned the ethical implications of Saudi investment and the long-term risks if international relations soured.

Greg Norman, a former major champion and long-time critic of the PGA Tour’s structure, became the face of LIV’s rebellion. Under his leadership, players such as Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, and Bryson DeChambeau jumped ship for guaranteed fortunes and a new competitive model. In response, the PGA Tour dug in. Players who joined LIV faced sanctions, ranking complications, and barriers to competing in major championships.

Tensions Arise

The tension quickly spilled into public view. Rory McIlroy became LIV’s most outspoken critic, insisting that LIV wins couldn’t be compared to PGA Tour victories. His argument rested on format: PGA events span 72 holes over four days, whereas LIV events are just 54 holes (in fact, LIV literally represents the number 54 in Roman numerals). To traditionalists, that missing final round removed the dramatic pressure that defines champions.

Even Tiger Woods, despite limited play due to injuries, pledged loyalty to the PGA Tour and worked closely with McIlroy as a player representative in negotiations. The divide became personal, with visible friction between McIlroy and LIV stars including Mickelson and Norman.

Tiger Woods’ legendary career affords him the distinction of still being the most popular figure in golf. Photo: Vaughn Wilson/HBCU Gameday/ Capital Outlook

The Shift

Then came a shift. In September 2025, Norman’s contract as LIV CEO was not renewed. His exit was more than an administrative change—Norman carried credibility among American fans and symbolized the legitimacy LIV craved. Without him, the league’s identity became less defined.

Soon after, Koepka stepped away from LIV for family reasons, citing the demanding international travel schedule. His early departure, along with speculation that DeChambeau may be reconsidering his future with the league, raised new questions about stability at the top.

Meanwhile, LIV Golf faces a mixed outlook. Attendance in the U.S. has grown, but television ratings have not caught on and lag well behind those of the PGA Tour, the most valuable media market in golf. The 2026 LIV schedule increases to 14 events, yet American stops drop from six to five, placing more emphasis on international growth and untapped markets.

The money behind LIV suggests it can survive for now. But the bigger question looms: can it thrive long-term, or will fans ultimately stick with the original while the challenger fades?

2026 may be the year that the answer becomes clear.