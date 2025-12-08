Jackson State Star Enters Transfer Portal After Breakout Season

Jackson State has taken another major hit, only days after falling in the SWAC Championship Game. Star running back Ahmad Miller, a 2025 First-Team All-SWAC selection and one of the most productive backs in the HBCU landscape, has officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

He announced his decision on December 8, 2025, via his personal social media accounts.

His post was emotional and direct, thanking God, “the entire coaching staff, support staff, and my teammates,” before closing with the hashtags #TIGERBORNTIGERBRED and #AGTG. The message made it clear: his time in Jackson meant something, but his next chapter is calling.

Miller emphasized that the decision followed “much thought and prayer,” and he enters the portal with two to three years of eligibility remaining. A detail that immediately elevates his status as one of the most intriguing running backs available.

A Breakout Built Over Three Seasons

Miller’s rise has been steady and patient, shaped by time spent behind other standout JSU running backs. His freshman year in 2023 gave a first look at his potential. He posted 216 rushing yards on 34 carries, which came out to a strong 6.4 yards per attempt.

That year included performances such as his 98-yard effort against Texas State and a 57-yard outing with a touchdown against Alabama A&M.

In 2024, he jumped into the season with a strong opener against ULM, where he logged 46 rushing yards and added 25 receiving yards. His season ended early due to injury, but the flashes were enough to suggest his time was coming. He made that jump in 2025 when he returned fully healthy and ready to lead the offense.

An All-SWAC Season That Turned Heads

Ahmad Miller became one of the most productive players in HBCU football this season. He finished with 1,054 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 165 carries. Miller also recorded a 76-yard long run and an average of 6.4 yards per attempt. Across 12 games, he averaged 87.8 rushing yards per contest. Making him one of the most reliable workhorses in the SWAC.

His performance capped off a career that now includes 1,365 rushing yards, a 6.3 yards-per-carry average, and consistent production whenever he touched the ball. The league recognized his value, voting him First-Team All-SWAC and ranking him among the conference’s top offensive weapons.

Why FBS Programs Will Line Up for Him

The modern transfer landscape has created a clear path for elite HBCU talent to shine at the FBS level. Former North Carolina Central running back J’Mari Taylor is the most recent example. Taylor transferred to Virginia, immediately became a top performer, and went on to win the 2025 ACC rushing title. That kind of success shows how quickly a productive HBCU player can make an impact in a Power Four conference.

Miller fits that same mold. He has the size, the power, and the vision to thrive in an FBS offense. His efficiency at Jackson State, paired with his multiple years of eligibility, will give FBS programs confidence that he can contribute immediately.

A Tough Loss for Jackson State at a Tough Time

Ahmad Miller’s entry to the NCAA Transfer Portal doesn’t happen in a vacuum. Jackson State is still processing a heartbreaking end to its season. The Tigers lost the SWAC Championship Game at home and will miss out on a chance at back-to-back Celebration Bowl titles.

Now, the Tigers lose their lead running back — a player who symbolized the strength of their ground game all season.

With more than 1,300 career rushing yards, high efficiency numbers, and All-SWAC credentials, Miller will be one of the top HBCU players in this transfer cycle. Wherever he goes, he will carry experience, production, and the competitive edge that comes from representing the HBCU football landscape at a high level.