HBCU bands claim national titles on emotional night

HBCU marching culture took center stage Friday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as Southern University and Miles College emerged as champions at the Red Lobster Band of the Year competition in downtown Atlanta.

Southern claimed the Division I crown for the first time in the three-year history of the event, while Miles continued its remarkable rise by becoming the first program to win back-to-back Division II Band of the Year titles. The matchup featured defending champion Florida A&M’s Marching 100 against the Human Jukebox, setting the stage for a highly anticipated showdown in one of the nation’s premier venues.

For Southern University, the victory capped an emotional season that began and ended in Atlanta. The Human Jukebox opened the year in the city during the MEAC/SWAC Challenge in August and closed it with a powerful performance that resonated far beyond competition results. The season carried deep meaning following the loss of band member Caleb Wilson, whose death earlier this year was ruled by police to be connected to a fraternity hazing ritual. Throughout the fall, the band performed in his memory, a theme that remained front and center on Friday night.

After the announcement, director Dr. Taylor reflected on the moment and its significance. “We know he is smiling down,” Taylor said in an interview with HBCU Gameday, underscoring how the triumph represented healing as much as hardware. The win marked a milestone moment for Southern University, blending musical excellence with collective remembrance.

In Division II, Miles College once again proved that consistency and commitment can overcome limited resources. The Marching Purple Machine edged out Fayetteville State’s Marching Bronco Express to secure its second straight title. Band director Willie Snipes Jr. was visibly emotional, reiterating a now-familiar mantra about sacrifice and discipline. He joked that there would be no long celebration, noting the band would celebrate briefly in the parking lot before returning to practice Monday.

That mentality has fueled Miles College’s ascent and positioned the program to chase an unprecedented third consecutive championship in 2026. The night also honored runner-up bands in both divisions and crowned a High School Band of the Year, reinforcing the event’s growing footprint within the HBCU marching world.

While the competition has sparked debate—especially after programs like Jackson State and Bethune-Cookman opted out—Friday night showed how others have embraced the spotlight. For HBCU bands willing to step into the arena, the Red Lobster Band of the Year stage continues to offer both opportunity and affirmation.