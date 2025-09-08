HBCU Band Honors Late Member With Emotional Halftime Tribute

The sound came first: a soaring, gospel-infused swell of “To God Be The Glory” pouring out of one of America’s most iconic HBCU marching bands, Southern University’s famed Human Jukebox. Then the sight: hundreds of band members in crisp blue and gold uniforms forming the name “Caleb” across the turf, every step deliberate, every note carrying the weight of loss and legacy.

Southern University’s Human Jukebox paid homage to late band member Caleb Wilson — who died last spring from a fraternity hazing incident — during their halftime show against Alabama State:



The moment wasn’t just another halftime show. It was a reminder of the bonds forged inside of an HBCU marching band family.

The Life of Caleb Wilson Jr.

The tribute honored Caleb Wilson Jr., a junior mechanical engineering major and trumpet player with the Human Jukebox who died on February 27, 2025. His death, linked to an alleged fraternity hazing incident, shook the Southern University community to its core. Investigations led to charges against several fraternity members, but the pain was more personal for those who marched beside Wilson.

He wasn’t just a student or a musician — he was family. The Human Jukebox, known worldwide for its thunderous brass and razor-sharp precision, is also a brotherhood and sisterhood. Losing Wilson meant losing one of their own mid-song.

Halftime Healing

Saturday’s tribute, performed during Southern’s 2025 home opener, gave the band and its community a chance to turn grief into something transcendent. The Human Jukebox spelled his name in massive letters across the field, a reminder that Wilson’s presence will echo every time the band plays.

The moment carried echoes of Mardi Gras earlier this year, when the Human Jukebox turned its route through New Orleans into a moving memorial. With black mourning bands across their signature “S” logos, they marched in Bacchus playing Stevie Wonder’s “Love Light In Flight.” That night, they transformed a street parade into a public vow: “For you, Caleb.”

More Than a Performance

The Human Jukebox has always been more than entertainment. Within HBCU culture, marching bands are storytellers, griots with tubas and snares, carrying joy, struggle, and tradition into stadiums and streets. On Saturday, their story was one of resilience.

They carried Wilson’s spirit note by note, step by step. It wasn’t just a tribute to a fallen member but a reminder of how deeply music binds the HBCU community. And as they marched off the field that night, leaving “Caleb” imprinted in the grass and in memory, one thing was clear: he will always be a big part of the Juke.