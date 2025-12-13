HBCU Drum major delays graduation to compete in Atlanta

On a night when nearly 700 Florida A&M University graduates crossed the stage in Tallahassee, Oluwamodupe Oloyede was standing under the lights of Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta—mace in hand, legacy on her shoulders.

Affectionately known as “Dupe,” Oloyede is serving as head drum major for the 2025–2026 season, becoming just the second woman ever to hold the title and the first woman in history to lead the famed Marching “100” as head drum major.

It’s a milestone that places her name permanently in the lineage of one of the most storied bands in HBCU history.

A Historic Choice on a Historic Night

Friday, December 12 was supposed to mark Dupe’s graduation from Florida A&M University. Instead, she made a decision that reflected both her commitment to music and her belief in something bigger than herself.

Rather than walk across the stage at FAMU’s Fall 2025 Commencement Ceremony, Dupe chose to delay her graduation until the spring so she could lead the Marching “100” one final time at the Red Lobster Band of the Year competition in Atlanta.

FAMU correspondent Vaughn Wilson explained the weight of that moment during HBCU Gameday’s coverage.

“Tonight is graduation night at Florida A&M University. She’s prepared her life to be in music. She’s preparing her life to be in front of people,” Wilson said.

“Her dream of being a part of a possible repeat at the Band of the Year prompted her to delay her graduation to the spring… for Dupe tonight, Band of the Year represents probably the culmination of her career.”

Wilson noted that the competition represented more than just a title.

“It would be her last time leading the marching band on the field, at a football game,” he said. “So that’ll be something to keep your eyes on tonight in Atlanta.”

Commencement in Tallahassee, Legacy in Atlanta

Back in Tallahassee, FAMU celebrated its Fall 2025 Commencement, presided over by President Marva B. Johnson, J.D., in her first commencement ceremony as the university’s 13th president. Alumna Kristin Harper, global brand strategist and CEO of Driven to Succeed, LLC, delivered the keynote address.

The ceremony honored 696 graduates, including more than 440 women, with students representing 21 states and a wide range of academic disciplines.

Dupe will join their ranks soon enough—graduating with honors in the spring—but her absence Friday night was felt symbolically. While her classmates walked the stage, she was doing something no woman had ever done before: commanding the Marching “100” as head drum major on one of the biggest stages in HBCU band culture.

Band of the Year Outcome in Atlanta Doesn’t Diminish the Moment

The Red Lobster Band of the Year competition delivered its own historic outcomes.

Southern University claimed the Division I title for the first time in the event’s three-year history, while Miles College continued its remarkable ascent by becoming the first Division II program to win back-to-back championships.

Florida A&M, the defending champion, came up short in its highly anticipated showdown with Southern’s Human Jukebox. But the scoreboard doesn’t tell the full story of the night.

For Dupe, the moment was never just about winning.

It was about representation, sacrifice, and leading with excellence in a space that had never before seen someone like her at the very top.

A Legacy That Extends Beyond the Field

Drum majors at Florida A&M are more than conductors—they are cultural symbols, leaders, and standard-bearers for a tradition recognized around the world.

By stepping into the head drum major role, Dupe didn’t just make history—she expanded what history looks like for every young woman watching from the stands, the sidelines, or the practice field.

Her decision to delay graduation underscored a truth familiar in HBCU culture: some moments are bigger than ceremonies, and some legacies are forged not in caps and gowns, but under stadium lights.

When Dupe does walk across the stage this spring, she won’t just be a graduate.

She’ll be a pioneer—forever etched into the story of the Marching “100.”