Former HBCU Star Becomes New Rushing King of the ACC

The ACC has a new problem on its hands — and he came straight out of the HBCU football pipeline. Former North Carolina Central University (NCCU) running back J’Mari Taylor is now the ACC’s rushing leader in rushing yards and second in rushing touchdowns. In his first year with the Virginia Cavaliers, Taylor has wasted no time proving he belongs on the Power Five stage. Rushing his way to a first-team All-ACC selection and a championship game appearance.

ACC Regular season rushing champion ?



J’Mari Taylor#GoHoos ???? pic.twitter.com/0v2rI5nAbr — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) December 2, 2025

From HBCU Standout to ACC Breakout

Taylor entered the transfer portal at the end of the 2024 season after a strong year at NCCU, and he quickly found a new home. He committed to Virginia on December 18th, announcing the move through Instagram. Since then, his rise has been fast and undeniable.

Taylor is not just padding stats — he’s chasing history. Heading into Virginia’s ACC championship game matchup against Duke, Taylor needs only three yards to secure back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, something no Cavalier running back has accomplished since 2018.

Fueling One of the ACC’s Most Explosive Offenses

Virginia’s offense has taken a massive step forward this year, and Taylor has been the steady force behind it. The Cavaliers are currently fourth in total offense in the ACC and averaging 33.2 points per game.

A Season Full of Statement Games

Taylor has delivered big moments all season long. In his first conference game against NC State, he rushed for 150 yards and three touchdowns — in only his second appearance in the ACC.

He kept stacking highlight performances, including outings against Cal and Duke, where he topped 100 yards and two touchdowns in each game. Scouts have taken notice, and his NFL stock continues to rise with each dominant week.

NCCU and the MEAC Saw This Coming

While the ACC may be surprised, HBCU football fans already knew J’Mari Taylor had star potential.

At NCCU, he spent 2023 behind veteran back Latrell Collier. But in 2024, Taylor took over the lead role, exploding for over 1,100 rushing yards and 15 total touchdowns. His breakout moment came on national TV against Howard, when he ran for 206 yards and three scores in a primetime showdown on ESPN.

North Carolina Central running back J’Mari Taylor scores a touchdown vs. Howard University. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday photo)

Continuing the Legacy of HBCU Talent in the ACC

Taylor isn’t the first HBCU product to break out in the ACC. Just last season, Bhayshul Tuten, formerly of North Carolina A&T, dominated at Virginia Tech before heading to the NFL. Tuten is now in his rookie year with the Jacksonville Jaguars, proving that elite HBCU talent can translate at the highest level.

The question now is simple: Can J’Mari Taylor follow that same path and punch his ticket to the NFL?

If his first season in the ACC is any indication, the HBCU product is well on his way.