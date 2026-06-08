Former Jackson State, Ole Miss football player’s life taken

Idarrious D.D. Bowie, a former football player at Jackson State and Ole Miss, was shot and killed Friday evening in Rankin County, MS.



Bowie, 27, died after a shooting at a home in the 100 block of Adams Road, according to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the incident happened around 6 p.m. after a disturbance escalated into gunfire.



Bowie, a native of Lena, Mississippi, was transported to a local hospital after being shot multiple times. He later died from his injuries.



The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office said witnesses reported a small gray car leaving the scene with several people inside. Authorities later arrested five suspects in connection with the shooting.



Ladarious Harrison, 18, and Dominick Sanabria, 19, have been charged with murder. Michael Mitchell, Semiko Crump and Kaylee Trimble are facing charges of accessory after the fact of murder.



Officials said one firearm was recovered during the investigation.



“Violence has no place in our community,” Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said in a statement. “This senseless act has left a family grieving and a community searching for answers. We remain committed to pursuing justice for the victim, holding those responsible fully accountable, and continuing our mission of keeping Rankin County a safe place to live, work, and raise a family.”

Idarrious Bowie played at Ole Miss before Jackson State

Before the tragedy, D.D. Bowie was known across Mississippi football circles as one of the state’s most explosive athletes.



A graduate of Morton High School, Bowie became one of the top prospects in Mississippi. He was a U.S. Army All-American and a highly rated recruit before signing with Ole Miss.



Bowie played defensive back for Ole Miss during the 2017 season, appearing in nine games. He recorded six tackles and one pass breakup as a freshman in the SEC.



He later transferred to Jackson State, where he became a productive wide receiver during the 2019 season. Bowie played in 10 games for JSU, catching 35 passes for 512 yards and five touchdowns. He averaged more than 14 yards per reception.



His path from Morton to Ole Miss and then Jackson State made him a familiar name to football fans across the state. At Jackson State, Bowie was part of a program with deep Mississippi roots and a national HBCU following.



The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office said the case remains active and ongoing. Officials added that more arrests are possible as investigators continue working to determine whether others helped the suspects after the shooting.



Bowie’s death leaves another Mississippi football family grieving a young life lost far too soon.