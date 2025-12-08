FAMU fires head coach James Colzie after two middling seasons

After posting a 12–12 record over two years, the James Colzie era at Florida A&M (FAMU) has come to a close. FAMU officials announced that the HBCU is “moving in a different direction,” bringing an abrupt end to a tenure marked by inconsistency and frustration.

A Promising Start That Never Materialized

The 2025 season opened with a disappointing loss to Howard University in the Orange Blossom Classic. Despite failing to reach the end zone, the Rattlers managed a 9–7 lead on three field goals—only to give up a walk-off kick in the final seconds. An HBCU defense once known for dominance couldn’t keep the Bison out of scoring range when it mattered most.

From that point, the season spiraled. FAMU managed only four wins against Division I opponents and barely escaped a Division II Albany State team, 33–25, after trailing at halftime.

While no one expected James Colzie to replicate the exact magic of former head coach Willie Simmons, many believed that after working under Simmons, he would at least maintain the identity and culture of the HBCU champions of 2023.

Just as programs like North Dakota State and the University of Miami once sustained excellence through continuity, Rattler fans expected that same stability. Instead, the on-field product never resembled the disciplined, unified teams of the Simmons era—even though many of the personnel remained the same.

The result was mounting frustration among alumni, students, and fans. Experiments failed. Chemistry faltered. One of Simmons’ signature “Seven Fs” was family, yet under Colzie, visible fractures within the program became increasingly evident.

Exacerbating the situation was Simmons’ resurgence at FIU. Coaching only miles away from FAMU, Simmons guided the Panthers to bowl eligibility for the first time since 2019—adding salt to the wound for Rattler supporters watching their former leader thrive elsewhere.

A Turbulent Beginning

Colzie’s tenure was rocky from the start. Then VP of Intercollegiate Athletics Tiffani-Dawn Sykes pushed for hiring Shawn Gibbs, but alumni strongly favored continuity in philosophy and system. The backlash against the process led to his candidacy being withdrawn.

Former Alcorn State head coach Fred McNair emerged as a strong contender, and many alumni rallied behind FAMU Hall of Famer Billy Rolle while many players pushed for Colzie. A search committee was agreed to, sending recommendations to Sykes and then-president Dr. James Robinson and Colzie was introduced as head coach on Jan. 27, 2024.

Before James Colzie ever coached a game, questions surfaced about his full-time dedication to FAMU. He continued working as an NCAA softball umpire and was even highlighted on a national broadcast in that role. That did not sit well with many fans, who felt the FAMU head coaching job should command complete focus.

Colzie was also pursuing a doctorate—a noble pursuit under normal circumstances—but with the team underperforming, it became yet another lightning rod for criticism.

A Hole Too Deep to Climb Out Of

The 2025 season began with a 1–4 record. The offense lacked identity. The once-vaunted “Dark Cloud” defense—previously led by Ryan Smith, now thriving at FIU—no longer resembled the intimidating HBCU unit fans had come to expect.

Offensively, inconsistency plagued the Rattlers. A quarterback battle between R.J. Johnson and Jett Peddy dragged into midseason, contributing to erratic play. While the offense found occasional rhythm against lesser opponents, it faltered during key moments.

Defensively, back-to-back home losses were especially painful. Alabama State and North Carolina Central each put up 40-plus points—milestones FAMU had avoided for years. The Oct. 11 matchup with NCCU was particularly brutal, beginning with the Eagles scoring 28 unanswered points. It was FAMU’s first loss to Alabama State since joining the SWAC in 2021, and its first defeat to NCCU since 2017.

Rivalry Failure Seals Perception

There are two games a FAMU head coach must win: Homecoming and the Florida Classic. Willie Simmons once joked, “There are people who would rather be 0–10 and win the Florida Classic, than 10–0 and lose it.”

Colzie lost it.

With 20 seconds left and holding a three-point lead, FAMU allowed Bethune-Cookman receiver Josh Evans to get behind the defense for the game-winning touchdown. The breakdown was widely viewed as inexcusable—especially against the archrival Wildcats.

The Final Blow

Mississippi Valley State delivered the final blow to Colzie’s tenure. The Rattlers had only lost to the Delta Devils twice in school history—both under Colzie. The 2024 defeat snapped the nation’s longest home winning streak in the NCAA, leaving a lasting stain on the reputation of the HBCU brand. MVSU was 0-10 coming into that game and was the school’s only win in 2024.

Last season’s 24–21 loss to a winless Valley team, again at home, proved to be the breaking point. Less than a year after being crowned national champions, FAMU suffered a setback that alumni and supporters could not overlook.

And just like that, the James Colzie era came to an end—an era marked by turbulence, missteps, and unmet expectations.