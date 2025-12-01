SWAC Drops Postseason Awards Ahead of Championship Game

The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) released its 2025 Football Postseason All-SWAC selections, and the list reflects a season filled with standout HBCU talent. Jackson State and Prairie View A&M — two programs that shaped the league’s storyline this fall — earned several major honors across offense, defense, and special teams.

The all-conference teams were selected by SWAC head coaches and sports information directors. Players needed to compete in at least half of their team’s games to qualify.

With Jackson State and Prairie View A&M set to meet in the SWAC Championship Game, both programs enter the matchup with rosters loaded with All-SWAC talent.

Jackson State Powers the First Team With Playmakers and Physical Line Play

Jackson State placed four offensive players on the first team, and each one made a clear impact. Running back Ahmad Miller set the tone for the Tigers all season. He produced multiple 100-yard games, ran through contact, and helped Jackson State control time of possession.

The Tigers also leaned on strong line play. Offensive linemen D’Andre Townes-Blue and Brian Williams Jr. both earned first-team recognition after creating clean running lanes and stabilizing the offense. In addition, Quaveon Davis made the second team, which gave Jackson State more offensive line selections than any other program.

The defense mirrored that success. Defensive lineman Quincy Ivory earned a first-team spot after anchoring a unit that ranked near the top of the SWAC in sacks and rushing defense. Linebacker Reid Pulliam joined him after leading the Tigers in tackles and posting double-digit tackles for loss.

Defensive back Kam Sallis and defensive lineman Jeremiah Williams added second-team honors. Altogether, Jackson State collected nine selections, leading the conference.

Prairie View A&M Balances Offensive Firepower With Defensive Precision

Prairie View A&M also produced a strong group of honorees. Wide receiver Jyzaiah Rockwell earned first-team status after finishing in the top five in receptions and receiving yards. His ability to stretch the field forced defenses to adjust every week.

Up front, offensive lineman Calvin McMillian earned first-team recognition and helped power one of the league’s most efficient scoring offenses. Running back Chase Bingmon added a second-team honor after emerging as an all-purpose threat with gains both on the ground and through the air.

Prairie View’s defense stood out as well. Defensive back Travor Randle earned a first-team spot after ranking among the conference leaders in passes defended. His coverage skills stabilized an aggressive secondary.

Meanwhile, defensive lineman Malik Gucake and defensive back Eric Zachery made the second team because of their ability to limit explosive plays. In total, Prairie View finished with seven selections, which reflected the depth and balance of its roster.

HBCU Standouts Make an Impact Across the SWAC

Several other programs produced top performers who earned recognition. Alabama State quarterback Andrew Body secured a first-team spot after finishing among the top three in total offense. Arkansas-Pine Bluff running back Jaylen Jennings and Alabama State wide receiver Jalen Jones added more playmaking to the offensive group.

Defensively, Southern’s Ckelby Givens, along with Grambling State linemen Warren Robinson and Bryce Cage, brought strength to the first-team defensive front. Bethune-Cookman swept the specialist positions with punter Max Tulen, returner Javon Ross, and long snapper Cole Hash.

The second team featured more consistent contributors, including Jackson State quarterback JaCobian Morgan, Prairie View tight end Travon Jones, and several standout defenders from around the SWAC.

A Season Defined by HBCU Excellence

From dynamic runners to shutdown defensive backs, the 2025 All-SWAC Team showcases the depth and growth of HBCU football across the conference. Every selection highlights the talent and development that propelled the SWAC forward this season.

To see the complete 2025 All-SWAC list, visit the full conference release.