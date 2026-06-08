Amazon co-founder MacKenzie Scott lands on Forbes list

but her biggest disruption may not be in business — it may be in how America gives to HBCU institutions.



Scott has become one of the most influential donors in modern higher education. The philanthropist is an author and former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, According to Forbes, she has donated $26.4 billion in less than seven years. That includes an estimated $7.2 billion last year. It is the highest annual total by any individual worldwide since Forbes began tracking charitable giving in 2012.



That pace helped Scott earn a spot on the Forbes Iconoclast 50 list. The list highlights people reshaping industries, systems and expectations. For HBCUs, Scott’s inclusion is another reminder of how much her philanthropy has changed the conversation around Black colleges.



Scott’s giving has been different from traditional philanthropy. Her gifts are often unrestricted, meaning institutions can decide how to use the money. That approach matters deeply for HBCUs. These institutions have long dealt with underfunding and smaller endowments. That comes with limited access to the kind of transformational gifts often received by wealthier predominantly white institutions.

MacKenzie Scott’s HBCU impact keeps growing

Scott’s donations to HBCUs have already passed the billion-dollar mark across direct institutional gifts and related efforts. Schools including Howard University, Prairie View A&M University, Morgan State University, Spelman College, Virginia State University, Winston-Salem State and others have received major gifts from Scott in recent years.



Howard University received an $80 million unrestricted gift from Scott in 2025. Prairie View A&M University received $63 million, bringing Scott’s total giving to the Texas HBCU to $113 million after a previous $50 million gift in 2020.



Those gifts do more than balance budgets. They give HBCUs flexibility to invest in scholarships, endowments, research, faculty support, facilities and student success without waiting for permission from donors.



That is the real iconoclast move.

Amazon wealth being re-distributed

For decades, HBCUs have been asked to do more with less. The Amazon co-founder’s giving model flips that script by trusting the institutions closest to the work. Instead of forcing HBCUs to chase narrow grant requirements, she has given leaders the ability to meet their own campuses’ needs.



Scott’s Forbes recognition is tied to her massive overall giving. But for HBCU communities, her legacy is already more specific. She has shown what it looks like when philanthropy moves quickly, gives boldly and trusts Black institutions to know exactly what to do next.