HBCU Hoops Delivers Triple-OT Classic

Saturday’s Fayetteville State vs. Virginia Union HBCU hoops matchup was supposed to be a routine early-season test. Instead, the two former CIAA champions delivered one of the wildest games of the year. Their triple-overtime showdown felt like a title bout, not a December contest. More importantly, it offered a preview of just how intense the 2025 CIAA season is sure to be.

Both programs showed championship-level fight. Both left Richmond knowing that the race for the CIAA crown will be anything but easy.

Statistics 1 2 OT Total

A Triple-Overtime Battle With March-Level Energy

Virginia Union’s 93–88 victory was a marathon that tested depth, conditioning, and late-game composure. Fayetteville State trailed at halftime, yet the Broncos stormed back with a dominant second-half surge. They built a 13-point lead with under five minutes left, and it looked like the game was theirs.

Ezekiel Cannedy led the run with 25 points and six three-pointers. Larry Howell added a powerful 21-point, 11-rebound double-double. Their momentum, however, sparked one of the most dramatic turnarounds of the season.

Virginia Union closed regulation on a 17–4 run. That rally included five points in the final nine seconds from Travis Vaughn, plus a buzzer-beater layup from Nehemiah Johnson that tied the game at 65–65. With that, the first overtime began.

Although both teams traded clutch shots through two extra periods, the Panthers finally separated in the third. Fayetteville State had four starters foul out, and Virginia Union’s depth took over. The Panthers forced 31 turnovers, grabbed 20 offensive rebounds, and collected an astounding 27 steals. Their pressure changed everything.

Tahj Harding led Union with 18 points, while Vaughn and O’Maundre Harris added 14 each. Head coach Jay Butler called it “one of the most exciting games I ever coached,” praising his players for staying composed during the comeback.

This game mattered far beyond the final score. It showed how intense CIAA basketball will be this season.

Why This Thriller Signals a Loaded CIAA Season

The biggest takeaway from Saturday’s battle is simple: the CIAA is stacked. Fayetteville State and Virginia Union both own recent championships, and their matchup looked like two contenders already operating at postseason intensity. This level of urgency in early December hints at what’s coming once conference play fully begins.

The margin for error in 2025 will be extremely small. The CIAA is shaping up to be one of the most competitive leagues in all of HBCU basketball. And there’s an undefeated team rising fast in Raleigh that adds even more pressure to the landscape.

Shaw University’s 7–0 Start Adds a New Contender to the Mix

While Fayetteville State and Virginia Union were battling through three overtimes, Shaw University kept building one of the strongest early-season stories in the HBCU hoops world.

Shaw is off to its best start in more than 20 years. The roster features 10 new players, balanced scoring, and a toughness that shows up in every game. Five Bears currently average double figures. Forward Avery Huggins, a key transfer from JCSU, leads the team with over 18 points and seven rebounds per game. His production reflects the team’s improved discipline and chemistry.

Head coach Bobby Collins has quietly rebuilt the program through culture, player relationships, and steady buy-in. Shaw is no longer just a feel-good early-season HBCU hoops story. The Bears are a legitimate threat.

The CIAA Is Setting Up for a Wild 2025

The early signs are impossible to ignore. CIAA basketball is already delivering postseason-level energy. Virginia Union showed championship toughness in its comeback. Fayetteville State proved it can challenge anyone when it is locked in. Shaw University is undefeated and playing with real confidence.

As a result, the 2025 CIAA season is shaping up to be one of the most exciting in years. Every contender has a puncher’s chance. Every matchup feels meaningful. And every night will impact the race for the league title.

If a December showdown produced a triple-overtime classic, imagine how intense February will be.