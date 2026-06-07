Black College Football Hall of Fame welcomes 2026 class

ATLANTA–The Black College Football Hall of Fame officially welcomed its Class of 2026 on Saturday night, honoring a group that represents excellence on the field, on the sidelines, and in the media.

This year’s class includes NFL stars, championship coaches, an HBCU head coach, and one of the most respected voices in football journalism.

The 2026 inductees are:

Jimmy Smith (Jackson State)

Eddie Robinson Jr. (Alabama State)

Nick Collins (Bethune-Cookman)

Tyrone Poole (Fort Valley State)

Coach Rudy Hubbard (Florida A&M)

Steve Wyche (Howard)

The ceremony took place in Atlanta as the Black College Football Hall of Fame continued its mission of preserving and celebrating the legacy of HBCU football.

“What we have with the Class of 2026 is an incredible showcase of excellence, leadership, and impact that continues to come from Historically Black Colleges and Universities,” said Hall of Fame co-founder Doug Williams. “This class exemplifies that mission.”

Eddie Robinson Jr. joins an elite HBCU legacy

For Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson Jr., the honor carries special significance.

The former NFL linebacker and SWAC legend now joins a prestigious fraternity of HBCU football greats. However, Robinson admitted the days leading up to the announcement were unexpectedly stressful.

Appearing on the Jason Cable podcast before the induction, Robinson laughed while recalling how he learned he had been selected but then had to keep the news secret.

After informing a few close family members, he waited for the official announcement. When it didn’t arrive as expected, doubt began creeping into his mind.

“I said, man, I wonder did I really get in,” Robinson recalled. “Maybe they had the wrong Eddie Robinson.”

The announcement was eventually released, confirming what everyone else already knew.

Robinson’s football résumé certainly speaks for itself.

A standout linebacker at Alabama State, Robinson became a two-time SWAC Defensive Player of the Year before being selected in the second round of the 1992 NFL Draft. He played 11 seasons in the NFL and later became one of the most recognizable analysts covering HBCU football before returning to lead his alma mater.

While many Hall of Fame inductees earned their place through touchdowns, tackles, and championships, Howard University graduate Steve Wyche built his legacy through storytelling.

The longtime NFL Network reporter and analyst has spent decades covering football at the highest levels while consistently shining a spotlight on HBCUs.

Robinson praised Wyche’s professionalism ahead of the ceremony.

“I think everything he does, he just does it in a very professional manner,” Robinson said.

Former Hall of Famer and ESPN analyst Jay Walker echoed that sentiment.

“I’m going to say classy,” Walker said. “He carries himself with class in front of the camera and also off the camera.”

Wyche has become one of the leading national advocates for HBCU football, regularly contributing to HBCU GO broadcasts, NFL Network coverage, and the HBCU Legacy Bowl.

NFL greatness represented throughout the class

Several members of the Class of 2026 enjoyed remarkable NFL careers after starring at HBCUs.

Jimmy Smith became one of the greatest receivers of his era after leaving Jackson State. The five-time Pro Bowler retired as the Jacksonville Jaguars’ all-time leading receiver with 862 catches, 12,287 receiving yards, and 67 touchdowns.

Nick Collins emerged as one of the NFL’s elite safeties during his career with the Green Bay Packers. The Bethune-Cookman standout earned three Pro Bowl selections and helped the Packers win Super Bowl XLV with a memorable pick-six on football’s biggest stage.

Tyrone Poole also enjoyed a lengthy NFL career. The Fort Valley State legend spent 13 seasons in the league and won back-to-back Super Bowl championships with the New England Patriots.

Today, Poole serves as head coach of Alabama State’s women’s flag football program.

During the induction weekend, Poole emphasized the importance of legacy.

“So it’s like we’re leaving a legacy to let people know that you can become whatever you want,” Poole said. “If you put the effort in, the consistency to it. It’s like I tell young people, it’s not where you go. It’s what you do where you are. Because greatness is inside you.”

Few coaches have had a greater impact on HBCU football than Rudy Hubbard.

The former Florida A&M coach led the Rattlers to the inaugural NCAA Division I-AA national championship in 1978 while also capturing consecutive Black College National Championships.

Hubbard finished his FAMU career with an 83-48-3 record and later became a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.

His induction into the Black College Football Hall of Fame further cements his place among the sport’s all-time greats.

Curtis Allen, James Houston receive annual honors

The Hall of Fame also recognized some of the top performers in football today.

Virginia Union running back Curtis Allen received the Black College Football Hall of Fame College Player of the Year Award after one of the greatest seasons in HBCU history.

Allen rushed for a Division II-record 2,409 yards and scored 30 touchdowns in 2025. He also became the first HBCU player to win the Harlon Hill Trophy, the Division II equivalent of the Heisman Trophy.

Meanwhile, former Jackson State standout James Houston earned Black College Football Hall of Fame Pro Player of the Year honors.

Houston recorded 35 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and a forced fumble while helping the Dallas Cowboys reach the NFL playoffs during the 2025 season.

Honoring Charlie Neal

A sad but special part of the evening came when the late Charlie Neal was honored during the ceremony. Neal, a legendary broadcaster and already a member of the Black College Football Hall of Fame, passed away earlier this year. Neal was honored with a special tribute from HBCU Go, his last broadcast stop before his death.

Founded in 2009 by legendary quarterbacks James Harris and Doug Williams, the Black College Football Hall of Fame exists to preserve and celebrate the history of HBCU football.

More than 100 players, coaches, and contributors have now been inducted. The Hall of Fame’s permanent exhibit resides inside the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

With the addition of the Class of 2026, that legacy continues to grow.

From championship coaches and NFL stars to media trailblazers and current HBCU leaders, this year’s class serves as another reminder of the lasting impact Black college football continues to have on the game.