HBCU Running Back is a Harlon Hill Finalist

Virginia Union University running back Curtis Allen has been named one of eight national finalists for the 2025 Harlon Hill Trophy, the most prestigious individual award in NCAA Division II football. As a result, both Virginia Union and the CIAA move into the national spotlight once again. Just as important, the moment highlights the continued rise of HBCU football on the Division II landscape.

Notably, Allen is one of only two players from Super Region One to earn finalist status. In addition, he is one of just two running backs nationally still in the race for the Harlon Hill Trophy.

A Historic Season for Curtis Allen at Virginia Union University

Curtis Allen delivered one of the most dominant rushing seasons in college football this year. He finished with 2,386 rushing yards. That total ranked second across all NCAA divisions. Even more impressive, he scored 30 rushing touchdowns, which led all levels of college football.

Moreover, Allen rushed for more than 100 yards in every game. He also recorded multiple touchdowns in 10 different contests. As a result, he powered one of the most explosive offenses in Division II. Throughout the season, his consistency set the standard for Virginia Union’s success.

CIAA Commissioner Praises Allen’s Harlon Hill Season

Meanwhile, CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams Parker emphasized what Allen’s Harlon Hill season means for the conference and for HBCU football nationally.

“Curtis Allen’s season stands as one of the most remarkable performances in college football this year,” CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams Parker said in the conference’s official release. “He has represented Virginia Union University and the CIAA with excellence on and off the field.”

Because of that impact, Allen’s name now stands among the top players in Division II football.

In addition to Allen’s honor, the CIAA placed nine student-athletes on the 2025 D2CCA Super Region One Teams. Once again, Virginia Union University led the conference with five total selections.

As a result, CIAA football continues to strengthen its national reputation. More importantly, the conference is proving that its top programs can consistently compete at a championship level.

Allen’s Harlon Hill recognition extends far beyond Virginia Union’s HBCU campus.

First, it raises national visibility for HBCU football.

Next, it strengthens recruiting momentum.

In addition, it confirms that elite talent thrives within HBCU programs.

Finally, it reinforces Virginia Union University’s position as a Division II powerhouse.

Because of this, Allen’s Harlon Hill season now stands as both a personal milestone and a national statement for Virginia Union and HBCU football.