HBCU head coach doubles as umpire

Florida A&M head football coach James Colzie III loves sports. He was a star athlete at Florida State, playing both football and baseball. The coach of the HBCU powerhouse from the SWAC recently went viral because of how he likes to spend his spare time pursuing his passion. Earlier this month, while FAMU was on spring break, Colzie made a trip to Starkville, Mississippi, for a surprising reason.

He took on the role of umpire during Mississippi State’s three-game softball series against Auburn. Colzie worked at third base on Saturday, first base on Sunday, and behind home plate on Monday for the finale.

Colzie III’s connection to the game is rooted in his family as well. His father, James Colzie, has been the softball assignor for Dade County Public Schools in Florida since 1975 and has served as an athletic director since 1991. In recognition of his contributions to high school athletics, Colzie was inducted into the Florida High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame in 2020.

James Colzie III leads his team on game day. (Photo courtesy FAMU Athletics)

His father’s Hall of Fame bio reads in part, “The Miami, Florida native began his officiating career in basketball, softball, and volleyball. To present, Colzie has officiated over 4,000 FHSAA contests and has appeared on a crew in 290 District Championships, 270 Regional Championships, and 36 State Championship games. His commitment and perseverance led him to become the Greater Miami Athletic Conference Commissioner of Commissions, where he played an instrumental role in recruiting and retaining officials and became a member of the FHSAA Officials Advisory Committee (1990-95).”

In 2024 Colzie led the Florida A&M Rattlers football team to a 7-5 overall record and a 5-3 mark in the SWAC, finishing second in the SWAC East. FAMU finished with a 4-1 record at Bragg Memorial Stadium. Despite a challenging 1-4 record on the road, the team ended the season on a positive note with a two-game winning streak. In 2023 FAMU won the HBCU National Championship under the final season of Willie Simmons as head coach.