FAMU hires interim to replace Simmons

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Vice President and Director of Athletics Tiffani-Dawn Sykes named James Colzie Ill the 19th head football coach at Florida A&M University (FAMU), January 27, 2024.

Colzie will take over the post Willie Simmons resigned on Jan. 1. He has served as interim head coach since Simmons’ departure.

“I am thrilled to announce Coach James Colzie Ill as our new head football coach,” said Sykes. “I extend my deepest gratitude to President Larry Robinson, the FAMU Board of Trustees, Chairwoman Kristin Harper, and the entire FAMU community for their unwavering support throughout this process. Special thanks to Renaissance Search and Consulting for their pivotal role in leading the search for our 19th head football coach. I also appreciate Dr. Donald Palm and the dedicated search committee for their commitment to completing a swift yet thorough process. Coach Colzie’s dedication as interim head coach and now as our permanent leader exemplifies his commitment to excellence.”

“I am eternally grateful to President Robinson and our Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Tiffani-Dawn Sykes for their confidence in me,” said Colzie. “IT’s truly an honor to join names like William Bell, Jake Gaither, Rudy Hubbard, Billy Joe, and Willie Simmons to hold the illustrious title of Head Football Coach at Florida A&M, and I am ready to do my part of carrying on the tradition of this storied university as the #1 public HBCU in the country.

“The 2023 Celebration Bowl Champions have already started the work to duplicate last season’s success. My job will be to surround these incredible young men with an outstanding coaching staff to ensure a great

student-athlete experience while they are on the Highest of Seven Hills. FANGS UP!"





