Southern Stamps Marshall Faulk Hire After Bayou Classic Win

Southern University didn’t wait for the dust to settle on the most emotional win of its season. Moments after the Jaguars stunned Grambling State 28–27 in the Bayou Classic, the HBCU confirmed what had been building for weeks: Marshall Faulk will officially become Southern’s next head coach on December 1.

The decision capped a weekend that blended rivalry emotion with program-shifting news. For the first time all season, the Jaguars looked and felt like a team stepping toward something new.

The timing added even more weight to the announcement. Southern fought back from a 17–7 halftime deficit, leaned heavily on a 204-yard rushing attack, and shut down Grambling late to complete its strongest performance of the year. The win gave fans a preview of the energy the program hopes to restore once Faulk takes over.

The HBCU blueblood needed momentum. Now, it finally has some.

Bayou Classic Becomes a Hopeful Glimpse of Southern’s Future



The Jaguars played with purpose. They rallied from a 17–7 halftime deficit, leaned on one of their best rushing performances of the season, and closed strong. Southern rushed for 204 yards at five yards per carry and seized control late in the game when it mattered most. The performance gave fans a clear look at what the program could become under Faulk’s leadership.

Southern’s offense set the tone behind its star running backs. Barry Remo sparked the comeback with a 51-yard touchdown run and finished with 100 yards on just seven carries. Trey Holly added steady power with 61 yards and two touchdowns on 18 attempts, giving the Jaguars the balance they needed to stay in the game.

Grambling pushed early, striking with an 18-carry day from Andre Crews and a pair of timely gains from Tony Phillips Jr. Quarterback Hayden Benoit threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns, including a 70-yard strike to Andrew Frazier that built momentum at key moments. Grambling used those plays to create a 17–7 halftime lead and carried a 27–21 advantage into the fourth quarter.

Southern answered with its strongest stretch of football all season. The Jaguars’ defensive front tightened and held Grambling to only three points in the final period. Their offense controlled the pace, stretched drives, and turned physical runs into long possessions. By the end, Southern finished with 352 total yards and a decisive advantage in yards per play, gaining 5.8 yards to Grambling’s 4.2.

When the final snap landed, the Human Jukebox provided the soundtrack. The players provided the emotion. Southern walked off with a rivalry win and the momentum it had been searching for all year.

A Timeline of How Southern Reached This Moment

Southern’s coaching change did not materialize overnight. It formed through years of missed opportunities, shifting leadership, and a growing need for a program-wide reset.

Marshall Faulk first came onto Southern’s radar in 2021 after Dawson Odoms left the program. Conversations began but stalled, largely because the timing never aligned. Southern moved forward, but the long-term direction never fully settled. By 2024, the Jaguars reached the SWAC Championship Game, giving fans hope that the program had turned the corner.

That momentum evaporated quickly. Southern started the 2025 season 1–6, and the run led to the dismissal of head coach Terrence Graves. Interim coach Fred McNair brought stability and competitiveness, but it was clear the Jaguars needed a fresh identity. The search restarted, and interest in Faulk resurfaced.

On November 26, reports indicated that Southern officials traveled to Boulder for a face-to-face meeting with Faulk. A prominent donor helped accelerate the process, and the agreement was reportedly finalized soon afterward. Southern then delivered an emotional Bayou Classic comeback win on November 29. The HBCU followed the victory by making the hire official on December 1.

Why Faulk Represents a New Standard for This HBCU Power

Southern is not just a football program. It is a cultural landmark with traditions, expectations, and national visibility that very few HBCU institutions can match. A.W. Mumford Stadium, the Human Jukebox, and the Bayou Classic create a platform that demands a leader with presence, vision, and credibility.

Marshall Faulk brings all three. The New Orleans native returns home as an NFL Hall of Famer, a former league MVP, and a Super Bowl champion. His Louisiana roots alone give Southern instant credibility on the recruiting trail. His season at Colorado provided valuable coaching experience under Deion Sanders, who reshaped the modern blueprint for high-profile hires across HBCU football.

The move also places Faulk among a growing list of former NFL stars stepping into HBCU leadership roles. Sanders ignited the trend. Eddie George took Tennessee State back to the FCS playoffs. DeSean Jackson changed Delaware State’s trajectory in his first year. Michael Vick began a similar journey at Norfolk State. Faulk now enters the SWAC spotlight with expectations that match his résumé.

Why the Timing Sends a Bigger Message

Southern’s announcement of the hire after its rivalry win was intentional. The victory showed that the roster still believes in its potential. It showed that the fan base remains engaged. And it gave the university a dramatic stage to introduce the beginning of a new era.

The announcement told alumni and supporters that the rebuild is moving forward. It told recruits that the program is making bold moves. And it told the conference that Southern plans to climb back into the championship mix — not eventually, but immediately.

What Comes Next for Southern and Its HBCU Identity

Southern closes the 2025 season with momentum, visibility, and the most talked-about hire of the coaching cycle. Marshall Faulk steps into a job that carries history, expectation, and national attention. The mission ahead is clear. The Jaguars want to win. They want to restore their identity. And they want to reclaim their position among the leaders of the HBCU football landscape.

If the Bayou Classic was any indication, the climb back may already be underway.