Lem Barney is still alive, despite NFL reports of death

The family of NFL and Jackson State legend Lem Barney says he is alive, pushing back against widespread — and incorrect — reports that circulated online this weekend. The confusion unfolded rapidly on Saturday after a statement from the Pro Football Hall of Fame claimed the 80-year-old had passed away, citing unverified media sources.



Multiple journalists have since confirmed that the report was false. Tony Paul of The Detroit News stated he spoke directly with Barney’s sister, who confirmed he is alive. Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press added that he spoke to Mel Farr Jr., who contacted Lem Barney III. Barney’s son then spoke to the nurse caring for the Jackson State great, who reaffirmed: Lem Barney is alive.

Barney’s family is asking for accuracy, patience, and privacy as he continues receiving care.

Though this was a false alarm, it underscores the monumental place Lem Barney holds in the worlds of the NFL, Jackson State, and HBCU athletics. Whenever the day does come that we memorialize him, the story will be that of a giant.

Born in Gulfport, Mississippi, in 1945, Barney became a standout at Jackson State University, one of the nation’s premier HBCUs for football talent. He starred in the SWAC during a golden era for the conference, earning All-SWAC honors and joining a pipeline of future NFL greats that included Walter Payton, Robert Brazile, and Jackie Slater.

Drafted by the Detroit Lions in 1967, Barney immediately became one of the NFL’s brightest stars. His rookie season is still considered one of the greatest ever by a defensive back — 10 interceptions, a pick-six, and the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award. Over his 11-year career, he totaled 56 interceptions, seven defensive touchdowns, seven Pro Bowls, and three All-Pro selections before entering the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1992.

Barney’s impact extended far beyond the playing field. In the 1980s and 1990s, he became one of the most recognizable voices of HBCU football as a color commentator for BET’s long-running coverage of Black college football. His combination of insight, storytelling, and pride in the HBCU experience helped elevate the visibility of Black college football to a national audience.

For many fans who came of age during that era, Barney is both an NFL Hall of Famer and the soundtrack of Saturday afternoons across the HBCU landscape.

A Reminder of Accuracy and a Testament to His Legend

As of Saturday, Lem Barney remains alive, according to his family and those closest to him. The premature reports serve as a reminder of the importance of verification — especially when dealing with figures whose lives and legacies resonate so deeply.

For now, the HBCU community, the NFL world, and Jackson State faithful can exhale.

Lem Barney is still with us, and his story — his full, remarkable story — is not finished yet.