NFL Legend Expected to Take Over HBCU Football Program

Southern University appears to be moving toward one of the biggest hires of this HBCU football coaching cycle. According to a report from Kevin Batiste of WAFB 9Sports, “the deal is done,” and NFL Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk will become the Southern Jaguars’ next head coach. The agreement was reportedly finalized on November 26, 2025, making Faulk the latest former NFL great to enter the HBCU coaching world.

The university is expected to make the move official as early as December 1, giving Southern a dramatic headline heading into the Bayou Classic.

A Louisiana Legend Returns Home

Faulk’s reported hire brings one of Louisiana’s greatest football products back to his home state. The New Orleans native spent the past year as the running backs coach at Colorado, where he worked under Deion Sanders and gained his first taste of the college coaching grind.

This will be Faulk’s first head coaching job, but Southern has shown interest before. After Dawson Odoms left in 2021, the university explored Faulk as a candidate. Conversations happened, but the timing did not work.

This time, everything aligned. Southern officials reportedly flew to Boulder last week for a face-to-face interview. According to Batiste’s report, one prominent donor also pushed to bring Faulk back to Louisiana, helping move negotiations forward. Now, the Jaguars appear ready to hand him the program.

A New Face in a Growing HBCU Trend

Faulk’s arrival adds another major name to an ever-growing trend in HBCU football. Former NFL stars have stepped into leadership roles across several programs in recent years. Deion Sanders came in and won back-to-back SWAC championships. DeSean Jackson produced a strong first season at Delaware State. At the same time, Michael Vick faced a tougher debut at Norfolk State. Eddie George took Tennessee State to the FCS playoffs after a long drought before taking an FBS position at Bowling Green.

Marshall Faulk now joins that group, bringing his Hall of Fame stature to a conference that has fully embraced bold hires with national relevance.

Why Southern Needed a Reset

The reported hire comes after a difficult season in Baton Rouge. Southern reached the 2024 SWAC Championship Game, but the momentum quickly disappeared as the Jaguars opened 2025 at 1–6, a slide that led to the dismissal of Terrence Graves. Interim coach Fred McNair kept the team competitive, yet it was clear the program needed a long-term vision.

Marshall Faulk offers that direction. He brings instant credibility as a former NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion, along with strong recruiting appeal in a state loaded with high school talent. He also gained valuable coaching experience at a Power Five program during his time at Colorado.

Most importantly, he steps into one of the HBCU landscape’s historic bluebloods — a program with deep tradition, passionate fans, and expectations that demand a steady, transformative leader.

A Fresh Start for a Proud HBCU Brand

Southern University is more than a football job. It is a cultural landmark, a community rallying point, and one of the most recognizable names in HBCU sports. The Human Jukebox, A.W. Mumford Stadium, and the Bayou Classic create one of the most vibrant atmospheres in college football. Hiring Faulk signals that Southern wants to restore its national profile. It wants to win again. And it believes a Hall of Famer with Louisiana roots can lead that climb.

The Jaguars still have one game left this season — the rivalry showdown with Grambling — but the attention across Baton Rouge has already shifted. Fans want to see what Faulk can build and how quickly he can reshape the program. If the reports hold true, Southern isn’t just adding a coach. It’s adding a brand, a leader, and a hometown icon ready for his next challenge.