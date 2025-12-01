HBCU Champion Draws Top Seed in NCAA Tournament

The 2025 SWAC Champion Florida A&M (FAMU) Lady Rattlers are officially dancing. FAMU has been selected to compete in the Texas Regional of the NCAA Division I Volleyball Championship. The HBCU will open against the No. 1-seeded Texas Longhorns on Friday, Dec. 5.

A Championship Performance in the SWAC Final

FAMU secured the SWAC’s automatic bid by defeating Southern University 3–1 in the conference championship match inside the Lawson Center. The win marked a major moment for the HBCU and set the stage for its return to NCAA postseason play.

Celebration at the Selection Show

The Lady Rattlers later hosted a spirited Selection Show watch party at the Lawson Center. Fans, student-athletes, and university leaders gathered to celebrate the bracket reveal. Among those in attendance were FAMU President Marva Johnson, Chief Operating Officer Kelvin Lawson, Presidential Assistant Angela Suggs, and Interim Director of Athletics Michael Smith.

A Roster Rebuilt After Heavy Graduation Losses

This year’s NCAA berth carries even more weight because of the team’s offseason overhaul. Head coach Gokhan Yilmaz, assistant coach Canfield, and the entire volleyball staff rebuilt the roster after graduating 10 seniors. The new group included high-school standouts and key transfers. Although the Lady Rattlers endured early-season growth challenges, they found their rhythm late and surged to the SWAC title.

Yilmaz Shifts Focus to No. 1 Texas

With the suspense of the selection process now behind him, Yilmaz is focused on preparing his squad for a heavyweight matchup against top-ranked Texas.

“Our goal every year is to make the NCAA Tournament,” Yilmaz said. “I’m glad we accomplished that—especially in a year where we didn’t start too strong. We had so many positions to fill and had to develop leadership on and off the court. But I’m very happy we’re in, and it’s great to be headed somewhere new.”

Travel Plans and MEAC Representation

The Lady Rattlers will depart for Austin on Wednesday. They will practice on Thursday and compete on Friday evening. Meanwhile, Coppin State will represent the MEAC in the Kentucky Regional and face Arizona State.

A Strong Second-Half Surge

Yilmaz credited his team for its improvement across the second half of the season.

“What this team did after the midway point of the season is amazing,” he said. “Their resilience turned us into a true volleyball team. All of us are proud of what we’ve done.”

Building on FAMU’s Championship Legacy

FAMU has a long history of championships dating back to its MEAC days. Yilmaz takes pride in continuing that HBCU legacy in the SWAC. He follows in the path of Hall of Fame coach Tony Trifonov and understands the expectations tied to leading the program.

“When I arrived, my job was to shape a team that made Rattler Nation proud—and to win championships,” Yilmaz said. “We’ve achieved that. Now the next step is to continue improving so that our first-round draw gets easier and we give ourselves a better chance to advance. That’s a long road, but this is a step in that direction.”

Eyes on Austin

The Lady Rattlers now shift their focus to Austin and the Texas Longhorns. They will aim to represent the SWAC with pride and carry their momentum onto the national stage.

