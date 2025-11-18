HBCU brings Charlotte, NC its First Ever NCAA Playoff Game

Charlotte has seen big football moments — NFL playoff games, college classics, and football showcases of every variety. But it has never seen anything like this. This weekend, Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU) — Charlotte’s own HBCU — will host the first NCAA playoff game in the city’s history.

The moment solidifies one of the most dramatic rises in modern Division II football. During his playoff-week press conference, head coach Maurice Flowers summed it up in one line:

“We didn’t crawl into the playoffs. We kicked the door down.” The Golden Bulls didn’t sneak into the bracket. Instead, they arrived as the No. 2 seed, ready to bring postseason football straight into the heart of the Queen City.

A Four-Year Culture Shift Built on Maturity and Energy

Flowers looked back on the program’s climb. Early seasons came with growing pains, but a committed staff and a team-first roster stayed locked in. That consistency created a culture of maturity and accountability. “We could not make this happen without a mature group of young men not into ego, but into team.”

The championship victory over two-time defending CIAA champion Virginia Union proved how far that culture had come. So did the crowd, which Flowers said “doubled or even tripled” VUU’s turnout. For him, that support showed the city believes in its HBCU again. The title gave JCSU one moment of history. Saturday brings another.

“Not Just Happy to Be Here”: JCSU Believes It Can Win

When asked whether reaching the playoffs felt like enough, Flowers shut down the idea. “We’re not just happy to be in the playoffs, we’re a number two seed, we’re hosting the first college playoff game in Charlotte history.” All season, the program has kept three goals in front of the players:

Win the CIAA. Make the NCAA playoffs. Chase a national championship.

The first two are complete. The last one remains in reach, especially with senior quarterback Kelvin Durham playing with confidence and the defense thriving under pressure.

Welcome to The Cut — A True Home-Field Advantage

Eddie McGirt Field, better known as “The Cut,” has become one of the toughest home environments in HBCU football. “We’re undefeated in The Cut… and we plan to protect it.”

Frostburg State comes in at 9–2 with a physical style and a veteran coach. Yet Flowers refuses to change routines or tighten the environment around the team. Instead, he trusts their preparation and leadership.

Brevin Caldwell’s Portal Move Shows the Program’s Strength

JCSU’s rise has brought more attention to the team and its top players. One of the biggest storylines is Brevin Caldwell, the HBCU All-American and Brick x Brick standout who entered the transfer portal shortly after JCSU won the CIAA title.

Coach Flowers stated during the presser that 28 NFL teams have evaluated Caldwell. Several FBS programs have also expressed interest. Flowers addressed the move directly. He called Caldwell “one of the biggest bricks in how we built this thing,” noting that their talks about the portal were honest, open, and focused on Caldwell’s future.

Most programs would struggle with losing a star. JCSU won’t. Caldwell entered the portal with Flowers’ support. Meanwhile, the team stayed steady and focused on the playoffs. That reaction shows how far the Bulls have evolved. They now operate like a championship program — one strong enough to develop stars, support their decisions, and keep winning anyway.

Charlotte’s HBCU Moment Arrives

For Flowers, who grew up in Charlotte, this NCAA playoff game means even more. “It’s a great opportunity for Charlotteans to get behind history… to watch a championship HBCU football team in their own city.”

The rise of JCSU football has reconnected Charlotte to its HBCU. Now, the city gets to witness a postseason moment that once seemed impossible.

Brick x Brick Cameras Rolling Through the Playoffs

HBCU Gameday’s flagship docuseries, Brick x Brick with JCSU Football, will stay embedded with JCSU for the entire playoff run. New episodes and past seasons are available on the HBCU Gameday YouTube channel, with full streaming available on HBCUGameday.com and the Gameday app.