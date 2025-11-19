HBCU breaks barrier with win against national power

HBCU basketball delivered a statement to the Division II world on Tuesday night as Virginia Union became the first CIAA program to ever defeat West Liberty. VUU beat West Liberty 94–88 inside a charged Barco-Stevens Hall. The historic win is a breakthrough moment for both the Panthers and the CIAA, especially considering West Liberty eliminated Bluefield State and Fayetteville State during the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

From the opening tip, Virginia Union dictated the energy. The Panthers punched first with a 14–2 run fueled by powerful finishes from Noah Richardson-Keys and Malachi Dark. West Liberty—known nationally as an up-tempo, run-and-gun D2 powerhouse—countered with a barrage of threes. It briefly took the lead, but VUU maintained composure and carried a 41–36 advantage into halftime.

Actually just did the math and West Liberty was 20-0 vs CIAA before this game. @vuupanthersmbb is the first CIAA team to beat them. — Liv Antilla (@livforhoops) November 19, 2025

HBCU scored crucial win at home

The second half showcased why this win will resonate across the HBCU basketball landscape. Every time the Hilltoppers surged, Union answered with poise. The Panthers hung 53 second-half points, relentlessly attacking the rim and capitalizing at the free-throw line, finishing 24-of-36. Their defensive pressure was just as impactful: VUU forced 23 turnovers, converting them into a staggering 38 points.

Richardson-Keys put together one of the finest performances of his career—25 points, six rebounds, and five steals on 10-of-13 shooting. Travis Vaughn delivered 20 clutch points, repeatedly breaking West Liberty’s pressure and drilling timely jumpers. Dark added 16 points and six rebounds, while Elijah Scranton chipped in 12 points and eight boards.

Virgina Union pounds the paint

Virginia Union’s balance was overwhelming: 52 points in the paint, 33 fast-break points, 14 steals, and a 37–34 rebounding edge.

“Noah and Travis have been our most consistent guys throughout the preseason,” head coach Jay Butler said. “West Liberty is ranked for a reason, but our guys handled the pressure and made big plays down the stretch.”

With a signature early-season win secured, Virginia Union now turns its attention to Concord University on Sunday, aiming to keep its momentum rolling.