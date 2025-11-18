HBCU All-American, Brick x Brick Star Enters Transfer Portal

When one of the most productive wide receivers in Division II football enters the transfer portal, people notice. And when that receiver is Brevin Caldwell — the All-CIAA, two-time All-American, captain, and one of the stars of Brick x Brick with JCSU Football — it’s sure to become one of the biggest stories in the HBCU football landscape.

Caldwell announced Monday that he has entered the transfer portal. His statement reflects the maturity and leadership he’s shown throughout his career.

Nothing but gratitude !!



Officially in the portal. pic.twitter.com/CwIZk007Od — Brevin Caldwell (@brevin_c) November 17, 2025

“My time here has been nothing short of transformational,” Caldwell wrote. “From the classroom to the field, JCSU has taught me discipline, accountability, and purpose. Being a part of a program built on culture, brotherhood, and perseverance has truly molded me into who I am today.”

His words resonate with HBCU football fans who have watched his growth unfold in real time through HBCU Gameday’s Brick x Brick docuseries, where Caldwell’s presence has been an integral part of the show since its earliest episodes.

A Career That Rewrote Johnson C. Smith’s Record Book

Caldwell’s legacy at Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU) stands on its own. Over three seasons, he caught 195 passes for 2,438 yards and 15 touchdowns. He became one of the most reliable and explosive receivers in Division II football.

His 2024 campaign remains one of the best seasons a Golden Bulls receiver has ever produced. He posted 85 receptions for 1,090 yards and eight touchdowns. He averaged more than 109 yards per game and became the school’s first 1,000-yard receiver. As a result, he set program records for single-season catches, single-season receiving yards, and single-game receptions (15).

The accolades followed. Caldwell became a two-time All-CIAA pick and a two-time HBCU All-American. He also earned AFCA All-Region honors and a spot on the D2Football.com Elite 100. Entering 2025 as one of Division II’s top returning wideouts and landing on multiple preseason All-American teams.

Brick x Brick captured his drive

Brevin Caldwell became one of the most compelling figures in Brick x Brick. He appeared prominently in the “First Day Out” Spring Ball ’25 episode, where he spoke about his career, his legacy, the program’s rise, and his NFL aspirations.

He continued that production early in 2025. Caldwell opened the season with eight catches for 94 yards against Morehouse and played in the road game at Virginia Union before lingering injuries cut his season short.

His preparation reflected the same mindset. He was often the first player on the field during warmups, testing his body and trying to determine whether he could compete at a high level during his senior season. The cameras captured him warming up in pregame several times, showing a player balancing ambition with maturity and long-term thinking.

Caldwell described his daily approach during the episode. “Being a captain means showing up every day, no matter what. If you can’t go full speed, you lead full speed.”

He also connected his work to something larger. “I’m playing for legacy — mine and the program’s. Everything I do is about leaving this place better than I found it.”

Even after redshirting to preserve his eligibility, he stayed involved. Caldwell lifted with the team during the final weight session before the CIAA Championship. He also stood on the sideline during the title game and continued to support his teammates. As a result, he remained a central presence even when he wasn’t in uniform.

The Portal Decision and What Comes Next

Given his production and the possibility of two years of eligibility, Caldwell’s decision to enter the portal makes sense. He brings a proven résumé, and his NFL goals give him reason to explore opportunities at a higher level.

Interest arrived quickly. Within 24 hours of his announcement, Caldwell had already posted multiple FCS offers.

What He Leaves Behind

Caldwell leaves JCSU with a résumé that is sure to stand the test of time. He set multiple records, earned national recognition, and helped elevate a program that transformed itself into a contender. His impact at JCSU came through production, accountability, and a steady voice in the locker room. Those qualities helped shape the culture that carried the Golden Bulls into their first championship in over 50 years.

A New Chapter Begins

Where Brevin Caldwell lands next remains an open question. However, he has the track record to take on a significant role at the next level and the work ethic to push for something even bigger. His time at JCSU helped mold him into a complete player, and now he steps into a stage with opportunities to grow even more.