Nemo Washington: Faith, Family, and Football

Delaware State football is changing its reputation and its results. The shift is driven by a staff loaded with NFL experience and by one of the MEAC’s most compelling young coaches: Nemo Washington, DSU’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. His path to Dover, and the philosophy he brought with him, match the identity and urgency of HBCU football today.

A Turning Point Created by Adversity

Washington’s football life almost ended early. While at HBCU, Bowie State, doctors discovered a cholesterol granuloma, a non-cancerous tumor on his brain. Soon after, knee injuries followed. The setbacks derailed his career and forced him to rethink everything.

During that period, Washington says he heard a message at Reed Temple AME that changed him:

“God’s telling me to tell you that I’ll make you something with the game of football.”

The meaning became clear later. His future wasn’t playing the game. It was teaching it.

The HBCU Coach Who Wouldn’t Let Him Quit

When injuries and academic issues hit, many programs would have cut ties. Bowie State head coach Damon Wilson didn’t. Instead, Wilson put Washington on staff, let him run scout team duties, and pushed him to reset his priorities.

Washington still repeats the lesson Wilson gave him:

“Don’t let your circumstance dictate your behavior.”

That mindset became the foundation of his coaching style.

Washington says openly that he once placed football above everything. He had to relearn balance. His current order is clear:

Faith ? Family ? Football

That structure shapes how he works with players. It shows up in meetings, in practice, and in the way DSU’s staff stresses growth off the field as much as execution on it.

The Slide Offense: Attack First, Think Forward

One of Washington’s biggest contributions at Delaware State is the Slide Offense. The concept is simple: attack first.

“Slide” comes from the language players already use. Washington explains it with the line he repeats often:

“No need to retaliate if you slide first.”

Slide means attack with purpose. In football terms, it means tempo, pressure, and confidence. In life terms, it means acting before the moment dictates the result. This approach has helped DSU regain an aggressive identity on offense.

Leaving the NFL, But Bringing the NFL Standard

Washington spent two seasons with the Cleveland Browns through the NFL Diversity Coaching Fellowship. His primary takeaway was detail. Even small errors—spacing on a page or the wrong helmet logo in a playbook—had to be corrected.

Before joining Delaware State, he asked Titans coach Mike Vrabel whether leaving the NFL was a mistake. Vrabel told him it wasn’t.

“You need your own. Show you can do it yourself.”

The move made sense. DSU’s staff includes DeSean Jackson, Clinton Portis, Eugene Chung, Martin Bayless, and others. Together, they bring more than 65 years of NFL experience. Washington walked out of one NFL building and into another version of it.

Building Players, Not Just Game Plan

Washington wants his players to feel his presence on and off the field. He says the best message he received this season came from a transfer who texted him:

“Thanks, Coach, for believing in me when nobody else did.”

He also hires former players. As a result, two members of DSU’s staff once played for him, reinforcing his promise:

“I got you for life.”

The Competitor Behind the Clipboard

Away from football, Washington keeps things simple. He is a husband, a believer, and a competitor. Also, he’ll “cheat in UNO” to win. He is quiet around people he doesn’t know and energetic once he forms a connection.

Washington brings a mix of authenticity, detail, and cultural awareness. He speaks the language of today’s players, but he also demands accountability. His Slide Offense gives Delaware State a clear identity. His coaching story reflects the resilience common to HBCU athletics.

Delaware State is building toward something real. With Washington helping set the tone, the Hornets now have a system, a culture, and a voice that fits the moment.

And the rest of the HBCU world is starting to notice.