Virginia Union vs. Johnson C. Smith — The Rematch With Receipts

If you like your football with a little drama, a little revenge, and a whole lot of shoulder pads popping, the 2025 CIAA Championship is basically an HBCU version of “The Empire Strikes Back.” , and Virginia Union wants revenge. Johnson C. Smith wants respect. And both teams hit like they grew up on VHS tapes of Ray Lewis.

Last time JCSU started 8–0 and beat Virginia Union in the regular season, they lost the final two games and missed the championship game. That’s Pain; Real pain. So, this year the football gods spun the block: Virginia Union ran through the whole CIAA, took their revenge earlier in the season, and now they get JCSU again — but with a trophy on the table.

Two physical teams. One rematch with receipts.

Virginia Union: The Team Built Like a 90s Action Movie Villain

Let’s keep it real — Virginia Union plays football like they get paid per broken tackle.

Their offense? Simple. Hand the ball to Curtis Allen and let him go full “Derrick Henry at an HBCU.” He’s sitting on:

2,098 rushing yards

27 touchdowns

8.4 yards a carry

He’s basically an entire offense wrapped in shoulder pads.

Union averages 318 rushing yards per game, which is disrespectful in the best way possible. They’re the only team in the CIAA that could finish a drive and immediately ask, “Run it back?”

And that defense? They don’t talk. They just sack quarterbacks.

Johnson C. Smith: The Calm, Balanced Team With Main Character Energy

JCSU isn’t flashy, but they are consistent, disciplined, and built like a team that shows up early to every church service.

QB Kelvin Durham is the adult in the room — precise throws, smart decisions, very “I did the homework and the extra credit.”

2,432 passing yards

20 touchdowns

65.8% completion rate

cume-2

JCSU’s offense is balanced like a good plate:

A little passing (250 yards a game)

A little running (156 yards a game)

And zero nonsense.

The defense? They turn third downs into “nope” downs — allowing just 24.6% conversions all year. That’s elite territory.

The Vibes: Two Heavyweights With a Score to Settle

This game is basically “Creed IV” if both fighters were wearing helmets.

Virginia Union hits first.

Johnson C. Smith hits back.

Both teams love contact. They teams love long drives. Both teams love reminding you they lift.

The difference maker?

Whether JCSU can do something nobody else in the CIAA has figured out:

slow down Curtis Allen for FOUR quarters.

Nobody has done it yet.

Why It Matters (HBCU Edition)

This isn’t just a football game. It’s an HBCU showdown with storylines:

Virginia Union trying to prove they’re that program.

Johnson C. Smith trying to finish the magical season the right way.

The CIAA championship shaping the entire DII HBCU postseason picture.

And honestly? Both teams deserve a Netflix documentary after this.

Final Word

If you like physical football, petty revenge arcs, and HBCU bands that play with no mercy, this is the game for you. Buckle up. Somebody’s season is about to end with fireworks — and somebody else is getting the CIAA crown.