NCCU basketball ready to square off against UNC

North Carolina Central has made this short drive plenty of times, but every trip into the Dean Smith Center comes with a chance to make a little history. NCCU (1–3) visit No. 18 North Carolina (3–0) tonight at 9 p.m. on the ACC Network, stepping into one of college basketball’s loudest stages with momentum—and one of the hottest scorers in the country.

Head coach LeVelle Moton’s squad is coming off its first win of the season, a 77–61 victory over Bluefield State fueled by a record-book performance from Gage Lattimore, who torched the nets for 38 points and nine three-pointers. That display didn’t just carry NCCU to its first W of the year—Lattimore now sits tied for second all-time in school history for made threes in a game, trailing only Jeremy Ingram’s legendary 2014 outburst.

Now comes a different type of test.

Tar Heels Rolling Early, Even With Major Injury

UNC is off to a 3–0 start—its fourth such start in the last five seasons—with all games played inside the Smith Center. The Tar Heels have already handled Central Arkansas, Kansas, and Radford behind a young, new-look roster that hasn’t missed a beat despite the loss of senior captain Seth Trimble, who broke a bone in his left forearm on Nov. 9.

Trimble accounted for nearly 95% of UNC’s returning scoring. Even without him, the newcomers have put the ACC on notice.

Caleb Wilson , the freshman phenom, has been the Tar Heels’ headliner. He’s averaging 19.7 points , shooting 61% from the floor, and is coming off his first double-double (13 points, 14 rebounds). The national awards have already started piling up.

, the freshman phenom, has been the Tar Heels’ headliner. He’s averaging , shooting from the floor, and is coming off his first double-double (13 points, 14 rebounds). The national awards have already started piling up. Henri Veesaar , the 7-footer from Estonia, is shooting 68% , scoring 17.3 per game , and is coming off a 20-piece against Kansas.

, the 7-footer from Estonia, is shooting , scoring , and is coming off a 20-piece against Kansas. Luka Bogavac and Jarin Stevenson round out a starting five that features zero returning UNC starters from last season.

UNC will try to move to 4–0 and inch closer to two major milestones:

2,400 all-time wins (only Kentucky and Kansas have hit that mark)

(only Kentucky and Kansas have hit that mark) 500 wins in Smith Center history (they’re eight away)

The Tar Heels haven’t lost to an in-state, non-ACC team since the Reagan administration, winning 50 straight such matchups.

What NCCU Brings to the Floor

While UNC retools with star freshmen and Power Five size, NCCU arrives with three key calling cards:

1. Gage Lattimore, a Microwave Scorer

He enters tonight:

No. 1 in the MEAC in scoring (24.0 ppg)

in scoring (24.0 ppg) No. 1 in MEAC three-point percentage (62%)

three-point percentage (62%) Fresh off a career night that nearly tied a school record

He’s the type of shooter who can keep the Eagles in it even when UNC goes on a run.

2. Signature Moton Defense

NCCU has finished Top 15 nationally in turnovers forced in four of the last six seasons. That trend is alive again:

Eagles force 16.0 turnovers per game

Dionte Johnson is tied for 2nd in the MEAC at 3.5 steals per game, including seven in Wednesday’s win

If NCCU disrupts UNC’s young ballhandlers, this game could get interesting.

3. MEAC’s Top Rebounder

Forward Khouri Carvey is controlling the glass at 9.5 rebounds per game and is coming off his second double-double of the year (21 & 10). Against UNC’s frontline, he’s going to be asked to do grown-man work on the boards.

A Look Back: Nearly an Upset in 2020

The last time these two programs met—December 2020—NCCU led by 11 in the first half and pushed UNC deep into the second half before falling 73–67. CJ Keyser dropped 19 that day. Moton’s teams have never been intimidated by the logo on the floor.

Tonight, they get another shot on a bigger stage and against a ranked team.

Game Within the Game

Can UNC Handle the Pressure?

UNC has turned it over 44 times in its first three games. NCCU thrives in chaotic games—it might have to turn this into a turnover-fest to pull the upset bid.

Can NCCU Keep the Three-Point Magic Alive?

Lattimore won’t go 9-for-12 again… probably. But if he hits early, UNC’s freshmen may have to react to playing in their first “don’t-get-embarrassed-by-an-instate-team” pressure moment.

Can Carvey Handle the Tar Heel Frontcourt?

Wilson + Veesaar + Stevenson on the boards is a tall task—literally. If NCCU gets dominated in the paint, it could be a long night.

HBCU basketball on large platform

This game gives NCCU another national platform—primetime ACC Network, a ranked opponent, and a chance for the MEAC to show what it does best: defend, grind, and make you uncomfortable.

LeVelle Moton is no stranger to these moments. His teams have played No. 1 Kansas, No. 18 Virginia, and now No. 18 UNC—all in the last four seasons. A performance tonight won’t just impact NCCU’s confidence—it could set the tone for the entire MEAC.

And with one of the hottest scorers in America wearing maroon and gray right now, the Eagles walk into Chapel Hill with more than just hope—they’ve got weapons.

Prediction

UNC has more size, more depth, and home-court comfort. But NCCU has a puncher’s chance if it:

Forces turnovers early

Gets Lattimore loose beyond the arc

Keeps the rebounding margin manageable

UNC should be favored, but if Central comes out flying, don’t be surprised if this one gets uncomfortable late.