HBCU football delivered with national spotlight

DURHAM, NC — If the goal was to give the MEAC, South Carolina State, NC Central, and HBCU football a national showcase, Friday night in Durham delivered.

Flexed from Saturday to Friday and moved up to a 5:30 p.m. kickoff to air live on ESPN2, the matchup between South Carolina State and NC Central was more than just a crucial conference game. It became a showcase for the league’s depth, the level of play in Black college football, and the MEAC’s growing partnership with national television. Despite concerns across HBCU spaces that the shift would depress attendance, the game produced not only a lively atmosphere but a thrilling 34–27 finish that demonstrated why these programs are among the best the conference has to offer.

The game showcased every ingredient that makes HBCU football special: big plays, star performances, creative coaching adjustments, passionate fans, and a championship-level sense of urgency. For South Carolina State, the reigning MEAC champion, the stakes were clear—win and stay undefeated in league play. For NC Central, the 2022 Celebration Bowl champion, the opportunity to stay alive in the title race was on the line. The contest featured 761 yards of total offense, five lead changes, and momentum swings that kept the national audience engaged throughout.

Deyandre Ruffin celebrates his touchdown catch in the first half vs. NC Central. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

A Heavyweight Fight Worthy of a National Slot

The MEAC’s decision to lean into linear television windows continues to pay off, and Commissioner Sonja Stills emphasized that amplifying member institutions is a priority. Speaking ahead of the matchup, Stills noted that ESPN’s interest is tied directly to the quality of the league’s product.

“Any way that you can help amplify our institutions, that’s what we want to happen,” Stills told HBCU Gameday the previous week in Baltimore. She added that opportunities like Friday’s telecast are beneficial “not only [for] the MEAC and the institutions, but also HBCUs as a whole.”

That amplification was on full display in O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium.

The game opened with explosive scoring: a 50-yard South Carolina State field goal, a 41-yard NC Central field goal, and then back-to-back SCSU touchdown bombs in the final seconds of the first quarter—a 28-yard strike with 10 seconds left, followed by a 51-yard touchdown as the period expired. It was the type of dramatic, high-level play that television executives crave and the type of moment that leaves casual viewers saying, “These teams can play.”

NC Central responded with resilience befitting a championship program. A pick-six, a long methodical 98-yard touchdown drive, and steady rushing from Chris Mosley helped the Eagles take a 20–17 lead into halftime. The atmosphere felt like playoff football—every score, penalty, and possession carried season-defining weight.

South Carolina State’s Championship Resolve

Trailing by seven entering the fourth quarter, South Carolina State leaned on the physical identity that has long defined Buddy Pough’s program. The Bulldogs dominated time of possession for the night (36:29 to 23:31), wore down the Eagles’ front, and marched 80 yards to tie the game on a Jordan Smith touchdown reception with 13:25 left. From there, the Bulldogs’ offensive balance—314 passing yards and 140 rushing yards—proved decisive.

Running back Josh Shaw delivered the knockout blow with a 30-yard touchdown run at the 1:51 mark, his second explosive play of the quarter. His 83 rushing yards on just 10 carries (8.3 per carry) highlighted the type of game-changing talent the MEAC has increasingly showcased on national broadcasts.

Defensively, South Carolina State sealed the game with relentless pressure, recording three sacks and generating key stops on NC Central’s final drive. The Eagles’ last four plays were all incompletions, a testament to how the Bulldogs adjusted in pivotal moments.

This game mattered beyond the standings—even though those stakes were enormous. With the victory, South Carolina State improved to 4–0 in MEAC play, setting up a winner-take-all showdown against Delaware State. NC Central, now 7–4 overall and eliminated from Celebration Bowl contention, still demonstrated the league’s evolving parity and depth.

But the broader significance rests in visibility:

1. National Platforms Validate the Product

As Stills explained, linear TV windows are designed to “push the conference and…get the institutions to a national spotlight.” The MEAC delivered a primetime-worthy product—fast, emotional, dramatic, and high quality.

2. Analytics and Atmosphere Supported It

Despite concerns about the early Friday timeslot, nearly 7,300 fans attended the game—a strong number for a non-weekend kickoff and evidence that the MEAC brand travels and draws regardless of scheduling shifts.

3. Celebration Bowl Stakes Drive Engagement

No other FCS conference has a direct national championship stage like the Celebration Bowl gives the MEAC and SWAC. That pipeline, combined with rising viewership for HBCU football, gives every late-season MEAC game added meaning.

Trei Oliver and Chennis Berry embrace following a hard-fought game. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

Conclusion

In the end, South Carolina State vs. NC Central was everything the MEAC needed it to be—and everything HBCU football deserved. It was dramatic, well-played, competitive, emotional, and nationally visible. It showcased elite talent, strong coaching, emerging stars, and a conference embracing modern exposure opportunities.

Most importantly, it reaffirmed what many already know: when given the stage, HBCU football shines just as brightly as any brand in college athletics.

And on Friday night, under the Durham lights, the MEAC made that case emphatically.