HBCU Hard Knocks: Brick x Brick follows JCSU to 8-0 vs WSSU

Johnson C. Smith (JCSU) football took its 7-0 record on the road to Winston-Salem State, at one of the most hostile stadiums in HBCU football, but managed to keep a cool head and leave Bowman Gray Stadium 8-0. Watch the latest episode of our HBCU Hard Knocks docuseries, ‘Brick x Brick with JCSU football’, and catch episodes airing on HBCU Gameday on Fox Soul, Sundays at 7 pm EST.

HBCU Gameday on Fox Soul

HBCU Gameday has extended its reach in the media landscape with a new agreement with Fox Soul. Beginning October 27, HBCU Gameday will broadcast a weekly sports show on the network every Sunday at 7pm EST and 4pm PST. The show is simply called HBCU Gameday.

For a majority of the episodes during the football season, HBCU Gameday will feature segments from the Wali Pitt docuseries “Brick x Brick.” The series follows head coach Maurice Flowers as he leads Johnson C. Smith University, a Charlotte, NC HBCU, into the championship picture in the CIAA. Through the first seven games of the season, JCSU sits at 7-0 with an unbeaten record.

The partnership with Fox Soul will allow HBCU Gameday to reach many new viewers. Fox Soul is available on Roku, YouTube, YouTube TV, Vizio, LG, Tubi, Xumo, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Plex, Apple TV, Fire TV, Amazon News, Fox Local and Samsung TV Plus.

Brick x Brick Docuseries with JCSU Football

The Charlotte, North Carolina HBCU is amid a football resurgence, and HBCU Gameday cameras have captured the turnaround at Johnson C. Smith under head coach Maurice Flowers since his first win in 2022. Season 1 of Brick x Brick showed the Golden Bulls increase their win total from two to seven games, the most in over a decade. Season 2 is unfolding to reveal the Golden Bulls as a CIAA championship contender, as they continue to make HBCU football history in Charlotte, NC.

Brick x Brick SzN II | JCSU football vs Shaw U | Homecoming

There’s nothing like homecoming, especially when your school is 6-0 and having its best \season since 1969. Go inside Homecoming in Charlotte, NC for another epic late-game win with Johnson C. Smith (JCSU) football in the latest episode of Brick x Brick with JCSU football.

Brick x Brick SzN II FULL EPISODES

