HBCU D2 Red Lobster Band of The Year Top Five Revealed

The road to ESPN’s Red Lobster Band of The Year (BOTY) for Division II bands has reached its final stage, and five outstanding HBCU programs remain in contention for the top honor.

At the top of the list, Virginia State University’s Trojan Explosion continues its dominant season with a cumulative score of 878.5, built from monthly totals of 287.5 (September), 294.2 (October), and 296.8 (November). The Trojan Explosion has combined precision drill design with a balanced sound that has impressed both fans and judges throughout the season.

In second place, Fayetteville State University’s Marching Bronco Xpress has held steady at 830.75 (280 + 276 + 274.75), demonstrating a consistent and polished presentation. Miles College’s Purple Marching Machine remains close behind with 828.6 (267 + 281.1 + 280.5), highlighted by first-place finishes in Musicality and high-energy halftime shows.

Fourth in the rankings, Tuskegee University’s Marching Crimson Pipers earned a total of 800.1 (244.5 + 285.6 + 270), with their best work coming in October. Winston-Salem State University’s Red Sea of Sound rounds out the top five with 793.5 (246 + 270.5 + 277), capping an impressive run of steady growth and renewed momentum.

“Due to the remarkable performance improvements exhibited by the participating bands, this year’s decision on the top two finalists will be exceptionally challenging,” said Professor Dowell Taylor, BOTY Chair and Jackson State University Director of Bands Emeritus. “Any one of the five bands has demonstrated exceptional talent and deserves recognition of this caliber.”

Dr. Julian White, Florida A&M University Director of Bands Emeritus and BOTY Chair, emphasized the comprehensive nature of the process. “It will not be easy to select two bands from the Top 5 based on just the highest scores,” White said. “Our committee has a responsibility to select the top bands that check all the boxes to ensure a fair and impartial process for all involved.”

Category-by-category results show how deep the Division II competition runs. Miles College claimed first in “Musicality,” while Virginia State finished first in “Pictures, Drill & Design,” “Percussion,” “Drum Majors,” and “Auxiliaries” — an extraordinary sweep that underlines their season-long dominance.

Still, every band in the top five earned multiple top-five finishes across the score sheets. Fayetteville State, Tuskegee, and Winston-Salem State all placed highly in various areas, proving that the final decision could hinge on the smallest of details.

The BOTY committee will spend the weekend deliberating, giving each of the top five bands equal and thorough consideration before announcing the two Division II finalists on Tuesday, November 18, exclusively via HBCU Gameday.

As anticipation builds across the HBCU band community, one thing is certain: no matter which names are called, excellence will once again take center stage in ESPN’s Red Lobster Band of The Year.