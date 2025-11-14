HBCU D1 Red Lobster Band of The Year Top Five Revealed

The table is officially set for the Division I HBCU field in ESPN’s Red Lobster Band of The Year (BOTY) competition. After three months of performances, five elite HBCU marching bands have emerged as the top contenders heading into the final selection phase.

North Carolina A&T State University’s Blue and Gold Marching Machine sits atop the rankings with a cumulative score of 945.13, built from consistent performances in September (305.2), October (317.03), and November (322.9).

Right behind them, Southern University’s Human Jukebox stands tall at 927.74 (299.5 + 315.44 + 312.8), showcasing unmatched energy and style. Florida A&M University’s Marching 100 is close on their heels with 921.27 points (286 + 321.57 + 313.7), blending classic musicianship with cutting-edge design.

Norfolk State University’s Spartan Legion ranks fourth with 913.17 (284 + 319.37 + 309.8), representing the CIAA-to-MEAC powerhouse’s precision and tone quality. Rounding out the top five is Texas Southern University’s Ocean of Soul, whose steady rise culminated in a total of 882.96 points (280.5 + 290.27 + 312.19).

This year marks a pivotal moment in BOTY history. For the first time, all five of the top-scoring programs will receive equal and thorough evaluation by the BOTY committee before narrowing the field to two finalists. The close margins reflect how competitive the HBCU band landscape has become — and how much artistry is on display at every level.

HBCU Bands Improving Halftime

“Due to the remarkable performance improvements exhibited by the participating bands, this year’s decision on the top two finalists will be exceptionally challenging,” said Professor Dowell Taylor, BOTY Chair and Jackson State University Director of Bands Emeritus. “We will meticulously consider all factors, including the incredibly close scores and other published criteria. However, we are fully aware that any one of the five bands has demonstrated exceptional talent and deserves recognition of this caliber.”

Dr. Julian White, Florida A&M University Director of Bands Emeritus and BOTY Chair, agreed that the final decision will go far beyond simple math. “It will not be easy to select two bands from the Top 5 based on just the highest scores,” White said. “If we were only basing our criteria on the top two highest scores, you really don’t need a committee. Nevertheless, our committee has a responsibility to select the top bands that check all the boxes to ensure a fair and impartial process for all involved.”

The detailed scoring categories reinforce just how competitive the race has been. Norfolk State led in “Musicality,” North Carolina A&T dominated “Pictures, Drill & Design,” Florida A&M topped the “Drum Majors” category, and Southern University reigned supreme in “Auxiliaries.”

With so much excellence across the board, the BOTY selection committee faces a formidable task as they deliberate through the weekend. The top two Division I bands will be officially revealed Tuesday, November 18, exclusively via HBCU Gameday.

The HBCU band world now waits to see which two programs will march into the grand finale of ESPN’s Red Lobster Band of The Year — a stage reserved for only the best of the best.