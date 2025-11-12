HBCU D2 Band of The Year Update: Shifts In Top Five

The November update for the Division II ESPN Red Lobster Band of the Year competition is here, and the stakes have never been higher at this level of HBCU band competition. With the regular season coming to a close and the cumulative totals set to be revealed this Friday, the field of ten outstanding programs has delivered one of the most competitive years in recent memory.

The Virginia State University Trojan Explosion continues its commanding run at No. 1 overall, followed closely by the Miles College Purple Marching Machine and the Winston-Salem State University Red Sea of Sound, two programs that have surged late in the season. Rounding out the top five are Fayetteville State University and Tuskegee University, both known for their dynamic halftime shows and precision-driven performances.

This month’s HBCU Band of the Year rankings highlight not just musicianship, but the storytelling, creativity, and passion that define Black college marching band culture at the Division II level.

Virginia State Continues Its Reign

The Virginia State Trojan Explosion remains the team to beat. Under Dr. Taylor Whitehead’s leadership, the program has delivered consistent excellence across all categories, ranking first in Musicality, Percussion, Drum Majors, and Auxiliaries. Their balance of musical sophistication and high-energy pageantry has made them a benchmark for all Division II HBCU programs.

This dominance builds on Virginia State’s recent success across athletics and the arts — making the Trojan Explosion not just a band, but a brand synonymous with precision, tradition, and pride.

Miles College Keeps the Pressure On

Right behind them is Miles College, whose Purple Marching Machine sits at No. 2 overall and first in Pictures, Drill & Design. Their meticulously crafted formations and commanding sound have kept them near the top of the HBCU Band of the Year rankings all season. The PMM’s ability to blend technical design with entertainment value makes them a consistent fan favorite, as well as a serious contender for a top-two finish as it looks to repeat as champion.

Winston-Salem State Surges into the Top Three

The Red Sea of Sound from Winston-Salem State University makes a strong leap into the top three in November. Led by Director of Bands Dr. Michael Magruder, the program has showcased the consistency and flair that has long defined its reputation within the CIAA and beyond.

“The Red Sea of Sound will continue to work hard to provide the entertainment and excitement expected from us,” said Dr. Magruder. “Congratulations to the other Top HBCU Bands!”

WSSU’s Red Sea ranks third in Musicality and Drum Majors, as well as seventh in Auxiliaries — showing balance across every key scoring area. Its return to national prominence is a testament to the band’s discipline, tradition, and the unique passion of its student performers.

Virginia Union and the Mission Behind the Music

Another standout story this season is Virginia Union University, which lands at No. 7 overall but continues to rise across categories, particularly in Percussion (No. 4), Drum Majors (No. 2), and Auxiliaries (No. 2).

Professor P.K. Howard, in his first year leading the program, shared a powerful message about what drives his musicians:

“I’d love for America to know that Virginia Union University Band is a program with a simple mission — a mission to represent the world of HBCU band with utmost respect. With every step, we pay homage to the pioneers who paved the way for all bands of color.”

It’s that reverence for tradition, coupled with an innovative approach, that has made the VUU Marching Band one of the most respected rising programs in Division II.

Division II Top 10 Overall Rankings – November 2025

Rank School 1 Virginia State University – Trojan Explosion 2 Miles College – Purple Marching Machine 3 Winston-Salem State University – Red Sea of Sound 4 Fayetteville State University 5 Tuskegee University 6 Florida Memorial University 7 Virginia Union University 8 Benedict College 9 Savannah State University 10 Albany State University

Category Breakdowns

Musicality

The Trojan Explosion sits atop this category, praised for its tone quality, control, and harmonic depth. Miles College and Winston-Salem State follow closely, with Fayetteville State and Tuskegee rounding out the top five. Together, these bands represent the best of HBCU musicianship at the Division II level.

Pictures, Drill & Design

Miles College continues to dominate in visual presentation, earning the No. 1 ranking. Tuskegee’s artistic flair and Central State’s innovative drill work also shine, proving that Division II bands are elevating the visual art of field design.

Percussion

The backbone of any HBCU marching band, percussion has been fiercely competitive this season. Virginia State takes the crown here as well, followed by Florida Memorial and Elizabeth City State. Virginia Union’s No. 4 ranking underscores their rhythmic precision and energy, while Winston-Salem State’s “Ram Drummers” secure a strong sixth-place finish.

Drum Majors

Swagger meets precision in this category. Virginia State’s leadership on the field puts them at No. 1, with Virginia Union’s charismatic unit right behind. Winston-Salem State and Talladega College add to the flair, showing that leadership and performance go hand in hand across the HBCU Band of the Year spectrum.

Auxiliaries

From the Trojan Explosion’s Golden Delights to Virginia Union’s Pantherettes, this category is all about grace and synchronization. Virginia State again leads the way, followed by Virginia Union and Albany State. Fayetteville State and Florida Memorial round out the top five, showcasing how visual artistry continues to evolve at the Division II level.

The Rise of D2 Excellence

While Division I programs often dominate national conversations, Division II HBCU bands have been steadily pushing the culture forward. The 2025 rankings prove that the gap between divisions is closing fast — thanks to superior musicality, innovative design, and the relentless work ethic of these students and directors.

The CIAA and SIAC remain central to this competition, with Virginia State, Miles, WSSU, and Fayetteville State representing the CIAA, and Tuskegee, Benedict, Miles, and Albany State holding strong for the SIAC. Florida Memorial continues to make noise as one of the NAIA’s premier HBCU band programs, gaining national recognition for its energy and creativity.

The Road to the Finale

This is the final ranking before the Red Lobster Band of the Year selection committee narrows the field. As with Division I, the new format means that five Division II programs will advance to final consideration. From there, two will be selected to compete for the coveted national title.

With Virginia State holding the top spot, the real question becomes: who can challenge their crown? Will Miles’ dazzling drills make the difference? Can Winston-Salem State’s balanced approach break through? Or could a dark horse like Virginia Union or Tuskegee surprise everyone when totals are revealed?

More Than a Competition

The Red Lobster Band of the Year isn’t just about rankings — it’s about representing a living legacy. These bands tell the story of perseverance, artistry, and community through sound and motion.

As Professor Howard put it, every note and every step honors those who came before: “With every step we pay homage to the pioneers who paved the way for all bands of color.”

And as Dr. Magruder reminds us, excellence is never an accident: “The Red Sea of Sound will continue to work hard to provide the entertainment and excitement expected from us.”

Only two can go

When the cumulative totals are released this Friday, the nation will know which programs have earned their place among the final five. But no matter which names make the cut, the 2025 season has proven one undeniable truth — Division II HBCU bands are performing at a championship level, carrying the legacy forward with heart, hustle, and harmony.

From Virginia State’s Trojan Explosion to the resurgent Red Sea of Sound, every band has shown why the phrase “Band of the Year” is more than a title — it’s a tradition.