Grambling State coach says disrespect won’t be tolerated

Grambling State head coach Mickey Joseph addressed the halftime brawl in the matchup between Bethune-Cookman in the HBCU match on Saturday.

Joseph addressed the incident, framing it as an issue of respect — both for the opponent and for the game itself.

Joseph described how tensions escalated as the HBCU squads prepared to return to the field after halftime. He explained that his players were ready to come down, but some members of Bethune-Cookman’s team lingered on the stairs and took their time returning to the field.



“When you play here, you got to make sure as a coach, support staff and that all your players come down,” Joseph said. “If you’re going to walk down there and take your time and now it’s three minutes, three minutes and 30 on the clock and we stand on the stairs and you got four or five kids who’s just walking down taking their time.”

“We Won’t Tolerate Disrespect”

Joseph said his staff initially believed Bethune-Cookman was intentionally taking its time, and that his team tried to give them space to move. But when it became clear that players were not leaving the field area as expected, he viewed it as a sign of disrespect.

“They taking their time. So we trying to give them the respect,” Joseph said. “We can’t wait on two players. But they should never leave their players. You see that’s what I’m talking about. That’s the disrespect stuff. And we’re not going to tolerate disrespect here at Grambling. You won’t disrespect us.”

The Grambling State head coach said that his players responded after feeling disrespected, emphasizing that accountability starts with both teams’ coaching staffs ensuring players return to the field on time.



“Be responsible. Get your kids out the locker room. Make them get to the field. They came down on the field. They walked on the field. That’s disrespecting the game first of all,” Joseph said.

Grambling State and Bethune-Cookman will look to move forward

After the game, which Grambling State won 31-23, Joseph said he talked with BCU head coach Raymond Woodie. He said both sides agreed to involve their athletic directors in reviewing what happened.

“I told them after the game I said, you can’t leave your kids up there,” Joseph said. “We talked. I know we going to hear. I talk to my AD. He’ll talk to his AD.”

The HBCU coach’s comments reflected his belief that respect must remain central to competition — not just in winning, but in how programs conduct themselves before, during, and after the game.



At Grambling State, Joseph made clear that the standard will always begin with responsibility and end with respect.