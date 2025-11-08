HBCU Football: NC Central survives scare against Norfolk State

In a back-and-forth HBCU showdown that had fans on the edge of their seats, North Carolina Central narrowly defeated Norfolk State 31–28 in Durham on Saturday. This classic MEAC matchup showcased the talent, grit, and drama that makes HBCU football so compelling.

The Eagles jumped out early, taking a 10–7 lead in the first quarter, thanks to a balanced attack led by quarterback Walker Harris. Harris finished the night 24-of-39 passing for 265 yards and three touchdowns, connecting with standout receiver Chauncey Spikes, who had eight catches for 71 yards and two touchdowns. Wideout Mehki Wall also made a splash, hauling in two receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown, including a 33-yard score that electrified the NCCU crowd.

Norfolk State refused to back down, with running back Kevon King ripping off 149 rushing yards on just eight carries, including a 54-yard burst that put the Spartans in scoring position. Quarterback duo Otto Kuhns and Vinson Berry combined for 239 passing yards and three touchdowns, spreading the ball to a dynamic receiving corps. Kam’Ryn Thomas led the way with six catches for 96 yards and two touchdowns, while DreSean Kendrick added 6 receptions for 58 yards and a score of his own.

Despite Norfolk State controlling the ground game with 164 rushing yards, Central’s defensive stand came at the right moment. Linebacker Isaiah Lawson led the way with 8 solo tackles, a sack, and two tackles for loss, while Max U’Ren added 6 total tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss, and a forced fumble to help seal the victory. NCCU’s defensive front made critical stops in the fourth quarter, keeping the Spartans from completing a late comeback.

North Central’s running attack was methodical but effective. Arthur Rodgers carried the load with 24 carries for 80 yards, while Harris kept the Spartans honest through the air. Special teams also contributed, as kicker Kaleb Robison made 3 field goals (long of 48 yards) and 2 extra points, giving the Eagles the slim margin they needed to survive the road test.

Time of possession was a subtle but decisive factor, with NCCU controlling the ball for 33 minutes, keeping Norfolk State’s high-powered offense off the field in key stretches. Penalties nearly cost Central, as the Eagles were flagged 10 times for 93 yards, though Norfolk State’s 20 penalties for 167 yards kept the game messy and tense.

This thrilling HBCU contest highlights why both programs are considered elite in the MEAC. Norfolk State showed it can hang with the conference’s best, while N.C. Central proved it still has the poise and firepower to contend for the MEAC title. For fans of HBCU football, this game was everything — electrifying plays, clutch performances, and a finish that will be remembered all season.