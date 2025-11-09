HBCU Football: Delaware State battles Morgan State in a Nail biter

Delaware State Outlasts Morgan State 14–12 to Stay Atop the HBCU Standings

HBCU football Under the Friday-night lights at Hughes Stadium, Delaware State did just enough to keep its title hopes alive. The Hornets (7–3, 3–0) held off a furious fourth-quarter charge from Morgan State (3–7, 0–3) to remain unbeaten in conference play.

This one was less about offensive fireworks and more about grit. Both defenses combined for seven sacks and five turnovers in a game that looked—and felt—like November HBCU football.



Lightning Start, Long Night

Delaware State struck first when James Jones sprinted 68 yards to the house on just the second play from scrimmage. That burst set the tone early, but the Hornets wouldn’t find the end zone again through the air or on the ground.

They doubled the lead in the second quarter when Amori Francis recovered a fumble in the end zone, pushing the margin to 14–3. From there, the Hornets leaned on defense and special teams to survive.

Morgan State’s Missed Moment

Morgan’s comeback began with Randall Nauden’s 67-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter. The crowd came alive, the defense forced punts, and the Bears lined up for a potential 45-yard game-winning field goal in the final seconds.

But Alex Amaya’s kick faded left as time expired—his only miss after two earlier field goals. Morgan finished with more first downs (16–13) and total yards (285–283) but couldn’t convert when it mattered.

Defense Defines It

Delaware State’s defense was relentless, recording five sacks and ten tackles for loss. Quincy Robinson led the charge with two sacks and multiple quarterback pressures.

Kaiden Bennett completed 16-of-25 passes for 169 yards but threw two interceptions under constant pressure. Despite the offensive struggles, the Hornets controlled time of possession (31:59) and forced three turnovers to offset their own mistakes.

This win is more than just another line in the standings — it’s a milestone in Delaware State’s climb back to relevance.

The Hornets haven’t posted a winning season since 2012 under head coach Kermit Blount, when they went 6–5. Since then, the program has endured a decade of rebuilding, false starts, and coaching changes.

Now, under DeSean Jackson, Delaware State has flipped the script. At 7–3 overall and 3–0 in conference play, the Hornets have already secured their first winning season in 13 years — and guaranteed that their final game of the year will decide the MEAC championship. For a program long searching for traction, that’s validation.

Morgan State, meanwhile, continues to look snake-bitten. The Bears have played hard, defended well, and had multiple chances to win — but can’t seem to escape late-game heartbreak. Friday night’s missed field goal at the horn felt like another chapter in that story.