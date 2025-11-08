HBCU game sees nine ejected in halftime brawl

What was supposed to be a hard-fought SWAC showdown turned chaotic at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium, as a brawl erupted during halftime of the HBCU contest between Grambling State and Bethune-Cookman on Saturday. The melee led to nine total ejections — five from Grambling State and four from Bethune-Cookman — after tempers flared when both teams came out of the locker room. GSU won the game 31-24.

Chaos at Halftime

The game was already physical before the incident, but the tension boiled over as players jawed near midfield heading into the third quarter. The confrontation quickly escalated into a full-on HBCU brawl, with players from both sidelines charging and several being thrown into team benches. Officials and coaches worked to restore order, but not before multiple ejections and a lengthy delay.

Conference and school officials are expected to review footage and impose further disciplinary actions. The brawl overshadowed what had been one of the more competitive HBCU matchups of the weekend.

Grambling State’s Big Plays Make the Difference

Despite the distractions, Grambling State quarterback Hayden Benoit delivered a stellar performance, throwing for 220 yards and four touchdowns on 12-of-20 passing..His connection with wide receiver Nae’Saan Dickerson produced a 59-yard strike late in the second quarter that helped the Tigers take a 24-20 halftime lead.

Running back Andre Crews was the engine of Grambling’s offense, rushing for 130 yards on 14 carries, including multiple chunk plays that kept the Bethune-Cookman defense on its heels. Grambling’s balanced attack totaled nearly 200 rushing yards and controlled the ball for over 32 minutes.

Bethune-Cookman’s Passing Attack Shines

For Bethune-Cookman, quarterback Timmy McClain was nearly flawless through the air, completing 15 of 18 passes for 224 yards and a touchdown. His top target, Maleek Huggins, torched Grambling’s secondary with six receptions for 122 yards and a 61-yard touchdown that tied the game 17-17 just before halftime.

Kicker Juan Dominguez also played a key role, hitting all three of his field goal attempts, including a 42-yarder late in the fourth quarter to cut Grambling’s lead to eight.

The latest HBCU brawl

While the on-field play was strong on both sides, the brawl will dominate headlines and social media discussions in the coming days. What began as a thrilling matchup between two programs fighting for position in the SWAC standings turned into a cautionary tale about composure and sportsmanship.

Grambling State improved to 6-3 on the season, while Bethune-Cookman fell to 5-4. Both teams are expected to face scrutiny — and possibly suspensions — heading into next week’s games.

For a program steeped in tradition like Grambling State, the victory will be tempered by the controversy, while Bethune-Cookman leaves Ruston wondering what might have been had the focus remained between the lines.

Saturday’s clash was more than just a football game — it was a reminder of how quickly emotions can spill over in rivalry atmospheres across HBCU football in particular and college football in general.